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Singer-songwriter and pianist Elio Pace and his band will take their Billy Joel Songbook and launch a 10-year project celebrating all of Billy Joel's albums on their anniversaries. The journey will begin with Elio Pace's Billy Joel Songbook: Celebrating 50 Years of The Stranger, as the acclaimed live show hits the road next autumn visiting 17 theatres across England, Scotland and Wales. Tickets go on sale at 11am Friday, 20 November.

Over the next decade, Elio and his band plan to take audiences on a journey through the extraordinary catalogue of one of the world's most celebrated singer-songwriters, performing each celebrated album in full as it reaches a landmark anniversary. From the records that launched his career to the multi-million-selling releases that produced some of the most enduring songs in popular music, each tour will shine a spotlight on a different chapter of Joel's remarkable musical legacy.

'I am beyond thrilled to be embarking on this unprecedented 10-year project, performing these incredible albums live on stage in some of the most prestigious theatres across the country,' says Elio.

'There are 40th, 50th and 60th anniversaries that all fall so beautifully over the next decade, and I can't wait to share the genius of Billy Joel and bring these albums to life on stage.'

The opening tour, Elio Pace's Billy Joel Songbook: Celebrating 50 Years of The Stranger, marks the golden anniversary of Joel's iconic breakthrough 1977 masterpiece. Widely regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, The Stranger will be performed in its entirety, featuring timeless classics including Just The Way You Are, Movin' Out (Anthony's Song), She's Always A Woman, Only The Good Die Young and Vienna.

Alongside the complete album in the first half of each show, fans can look forward to a second half packed with the Billy Joel hits they know and love from across his remarkable career, and in an exciting twist, a whole new dimension is being added to this 10-year project.

At every show audiences will be invited to submit requests for their favourite Billy Joel songs, which will be selected at random each night. With around 120 songs from Joel's extraordinary catalogue to master, Elio and his band will need to be ready for anything, and as nobody will know which requests will be chosen until the moment arrives, no two performances will ever be the same.

Elio added: 'What makes this project even more exciting is the element of surprise. We'll be inviting audiences to request songs from across Billy's catalogue, then choosing them live on the night, proper drawn-from-a-hat requests! It'll definitely keep us on our toes, but that's all part of the fun.'

The decade-long celebration will span a remarkable series of landmark anniversaries, with each year bringing a new album into the spotlight.

2027 The Stranger (50th Anniversary)

2028 52nd Street (50th Anniversary)

2029 Storm Front (40th Anniversary)

2030 Glass Houses (50th Anniversary)

2031 Cold Spring Harbor (60th Anniversary)

2032 The Nylon Curtain (50th Anniversary)

2033 Piano Man (60th Anniversary) / An Innocent Man (50th Anniversary) / River of Dreams (40th Anniversary)

2034 Streetlife Serenade (60th Anniversary)

2035 Greatest Hits Vol. 1 & 2 (50th Anniversary)

2036 Turnstiles (60th Anniversary) / The Bridge (50th Anniversary)

Since its launch in 2014, The Billy Joel Songbook has become one of the most successful and celebrated shows of its kind, playing to sell-out audiences across the UK and Ireland. Earlier this year, Elio and his band completed a major 33-date tour, including a performance at the world-famous London Palladium, further cementing the show's reputation as the definitive live celebration of Billy Joel's music.

A highly accomplished singer-songwriter, pianist, producer and arranger, Elio has built a reputation as one of Britain's most versatile musical talents. The late Sir Terry Wogan famously described him as 'Only sensational', and in 2010 Elio served as musical director and featured artist on all 35 shows of BBC Radio 2's Weekend Wogan.

Throughout his career, Elio has also performed with an extraordinary array of artists, including Brian May, Huey Lewis, Glen Campbell, Gilbert O'Sullivan, Mike Rutherford, Don McLean, Tom Chaplin, Debbie Reynolds, Martha Reeves and Lulu.

His talent has also earned glowing praise from many of those he has worked alongside, with Brian May declaring 'Elio rocks!', Huey Lewis describing him as 'tremendous... I'm a big fan. Music made the old-fashioned way... played', and Lulu calling him 'fierce! An accomplished musician and performer, his talent can be equalled only by his infectious enthusiasm.'

Tour Dates

26-Sep - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

28-Sep - Fareham, Live

05-Oct - York, Barbican Centre

06-Oct - Stoke-on-Trent, Victoria Hall

09-Oct - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

10-Oct - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

15-Oct - Bradford, St George's Hall

17-Oct - Eastbourne, Congress

19-Oct - High Wycombe, Swan Theatre

21-Oct - Basingstoke, The Anvil

22-Oct - Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

27-Oct - Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

29-Oct - Cardiff, New Theatre

01-Nov - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

03-Nov - Llandudno, Venue Cymru

05-Nov - Torquay, Princess Theatre

07-Nov - Southend-on-Sea, Cliffs Pavilion

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