Edouard Louis' Searing Novella WHO KILLED MY FATHER To Embark On Winter London Premiere At Camden People's Theatre, 28 November - 2 December

Édouard Louis' searing novella 'Who Killed My Father' explores the physical impact of political decisions through questions of class, masculinity, and homophobia in Winter London Premiere at Camden People's Theatre.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Surrogate presents Who Killed My Father based on the book by Édouard Louis, translated by Lorin Stein and adapted and directed for stage by Nora Wardell at Camden People's Theatre, 28 Nov - 2nd Dec.

An intimate declaration of love from son to father, and a defiant call for social justice.  

Surrogate are delighted to bring Who Killed My Father (Qui a tué mon père) to Camden People's Theatre for its London premiere, following a critically acclaimed, sell-out debut and a successful tour of Scotland, and a week at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Who Killed My Father is based on the searing autobiographical novella by Édouard Louis, translated by Lorin Stein, and adapted for the stage by director Nora Wardell. Established stage and screen actor Michael Marcus returns to the role of Édouard.

Growing up gay in a small town in France, Édouard endured the violence and homophobia of his alcoholic, right-wing father, a factory worker.

In 2000, his father suffered an accident in the workplace which left him bed-bound and on morphine for the pain. Now, Édouard confronts his father, uncovering a startling connection between political decisions and his father's broken body.

Édouard's anger transforms to compassion as his father's capacity for violence appears to be the product of years of social brutality. Louis sets about rewriting the recent social and political history of France, exposing how the consequences of neo-liberal ‘reforms' inflicted on the lives of workers are lived out in their own bodies.

Who Killed My Father is an intimate declaration of love from son to father and a defiant call for social justice. Surrogate's second work for the stage, this timely piece exposes the physical effects of political decisions by examining class, masculinity, and homophobia. 




