Edinburgh Sell Out Show SIBLINGS: SIBLAGE Transfers To Soho Theatre

Character comedians and IRL sisters Maddy and Marina Bye are back and physically bigger than ever. Watch clown, physical comedy and relatively high-level acting unfold before your tear-filled eyes. Tears of sadness or laughter? You decide!

Prepare for a raucous hour of absurdist sketch comedy from two hot twins (not twins but can be for casting purposes). Following a sell out run at this years Edinburgh Fringe, Siblings will be returning to Soho Theatre from 14th - 17th September at 10.30pm.

Siblings is a comedy double act and cacophony of character and sketch featuring sisters Maddy and Marina Bye. In the last four years, they have performed internationally and across the UK in festivals and on the live circuit. They have sold out three consecutive Edinburgh Fringe runs as well as a sold out extended run at Soho Theatre in 2019. In 2020, The Guardian included them as one of 'The Sisters who became ferociously funny comedy duos'.

Marina Bye studied at Guildhall School of Music and Drama whilst Maddy Bye studied at the same time at the Parisian Clown School Ecole Philippe Gaulier. Together, they make something ridiculous and are carving their name onto the comedy firmament. With accolades such as ReviewsHub Best Show of Brighton Fringe 2021 under their belts, Sibling's are this year's comedy duo to watch at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Whilst Siblings have several projects in development for television, Maddy and Marina have also enjoyed individual success. Marina won an Off West End Award for Female Performance in a Supporting Role for her role of Bollette in The Lady from The Sea (Print Room) and her on screen credits include featuring in the Red Nose Day Four Weddings and a Funeral sequel (BBC One), How to Talk to Girls at Parties alongside Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, Breathe, A Caribbean Dream and the upcoming film Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet. Maddy continues to cement her reputation as a writer and director.