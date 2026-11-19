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The first UK and international tour of Sh!t Theatre's Evita Too will run from January 7 through June 26, 2027, with the production visiting Salford, Brighton, Cambridge, Ipswich and Lviv, Ukraine. Further dates will be announced.

Written and performed by Louise Mothersole and Rebecca Biscuit and directed by Ursula Martinez, Evita Too is a musical about Isabel Perón, power, women, populism and legacy.

Following their sell-out runs at the Southbank Centre in 2025 and at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sh!t Theatre will head out on tour with the greatest story never told. It's about the first-ever female president of a country in the history of the world… whose name is…?

Becca and Louise travel across Argentina and Spain chasing the story of the record-breaking female president, endeavouring to write a musical to match Tim and Andrew's. Truth! Justice! Songs! Wizards! And, possibly, naked roller-skating.

All dates are on sale now unless otherwise stated. Further dates will be announced.

Lowry (Quays Theatre)

January 7–9, 2027

Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ

8pm (3pm matinee on Saturday only) | £23–£28

https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/sh-t-theatre-evita-too-xdd2

Box office: 0161 876 2000

Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts

January 28–29, 2027

Gardner Centre Road, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9RA

7:30pm | £20 (£15 concessions)

https://attenboroughcentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173694913

Box office: 01273 678822

Cambridge Junction

March 10–11, 2027

Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX

7:30pm | £15 (£13, £10 concessions)

https://junction.co.uk

Box office: 01223 511 511

The New Wolsey Theatre

May 5, 2027

Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk

7pm | £15

https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/events/evita-too-2027/

Box office: 01473 295900

Jam Factory

May 10, 2027

Bohdana Khmel'nyts'koho Street, 124, Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000

Times and prices to be confirmed.

https://jamfactory.ua/en/

Box office: +38 068 728 15 32

On sale January 2027.

Additional Information

Running time: 90 minutes (including interval)

Age recommendation: 14+

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