"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
EVITA TOO to Launch UK and International Tour in 2027
The production will visit Salford, Brighton, Cambridge, Ipswich and Lviv, and Ukraine.
The first UK and international tour of Sh!t Theatre's Evita Too will run from January 7 through June 26, 2027, with the production visiting Salford, Brighton, Cambridge, Ipswich and Lviv, Ukraine. Further dates will be announced.
Written and performed by Louise Mothersole and Rebecca Biscuit and directed by Ursula Martinez, Evita Too is a musical about Isabel Perón, power, women, populism and legacy.
Following their sell-out runs at the Southbank Centre in 2025 and at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Sh!t Theatre will head out on tour with the greatest story never told. It's about the first-ever female president of a country in the history of the world… whose name is…?
Becca and Louise travel across Argentina and Spain chasing the story of the record-breaking female president, endeavouring to write a musical to match Tim and Andrew's. Truth! Justice! Songs! Wizards! And, possibly, naked roller-skating.
Tour Dates
All dates are on sale now unless otherwise stated. Further dates will be announced.
Lowry (Quays Theatre)
January 7–9, 2027
Pier 8, The Quays, Salford, M50 3AZ
8pm (3pm matinee on Saturday only) | £23–£28
https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/sh-t-theatre-evita-too-xdd2
Box office: 0161 876 2000
Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts
January 28–29, 2027
Gardner Centre Road, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9RA
7:30pm | £20 (£15 concessions)
https://attenboroughcentre.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/1173694913
Box office: 01273 678822
Cambridge Junction
March 10–11, 2027
Clifton Way, Cambridge, CB1 7GX
7:30pm | £15 (£13, £10 concessions)
https://junction.co.uk
Box office: 01223 511 511
The New Wolsey Theatre
May 5, 2027
Civic Drive, Ipswich, Suffolk
7pm | £15
https://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/events/evita-too-2027/
Box office: 01473 295900
Jam Factory
May 10, 2027
Bohdana Khmel'nyts'koho Street, 124, Lviv, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, 79000
Times and prices to be confirmed.
https://jamfactory.ua/en/
Box office: +38 068 728 15 32
On sale January 2027.
Additional Information
Running time: 90 minutes (including interval)
Age recommendation: 14+
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
New Love
Madlenianum (12/16-12/01)
|
The Gingerbread Man
The Albany (12/05-12/24)
|
Trevor Nelson's Soul Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/17-12/18)
|
Another Christmas Carol
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/27-11/27)
|
In A Dark Dark House
Theatr Bont (12/16-12/19)
|
Dick Whittington
Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds (11/20-1/17)
|
The Sleep Show
Jacksons Lane (11/20-11/22)
|
Live Odyssey
Camden Market (5/22-12/20)
|
Rapunzel
The Hope Street Theatre (12/11-12/31)
|
Casino Royale in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/30-12/30)