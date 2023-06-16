Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo To Presents LA COPLA At Kingshead Theatre

In this solo performance, Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo de-constructs the traditional Spanish songs and shares their historical significance for queer collectives.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

Experience a night of queer history, comedy and music with drag artist La Gitana. La Copla is a genre of music that was once repressed under Franco's dictatorship, but La Gitana is bringing it back to life with a fresh twist that will have you laughing, singing along and tapping your feet.

In this solo performance, Dr Copla Alejandro Postigo de-constructs the traditional Spanish songs and shares their historical significance for queer collectives, inviting the audience to be part of the dialogue. Through his interpretation of these songs and his sharing of his life stories, you'll witness his rebirth as alter ego La Gitana, all with a drink in hand and lots of interaction.

'La Copla' is a dynamic and provocative cabaret show exploring the passion and subversion of Spanish Copla in English. The show explores issues of cultural, migrant and sexual identities through narration, live music and audience interaction. Through audience participation the show addresses themes like the translation of musicals, living away from one's homeland, queer reinterpretations and the negotiation of multiple identities, being in-between genders, living in-between countries, and belonging to none for survival.

The show presents an English version of Spanish Copla, tapping into the songs' subversive performance background. During the Spanish dictatorship of Franco (1939-75), Copla songs expressed the longing, memories and sighs for the homeland of those who were repressed, executed or forced into exile. Post 1975, once in democracy, Copla songs were rescued by drag artists and transformed into a subversive political tool. This show crosses cultural borders, linguistic barriers and even history to share the song's checkered past and idiosyncrasies with an international community. Copla songs channel the queer, migrant experience, and this piece becomes an identity quest for a migrant gay actor as he progressively transforms into his subversive drag persona, who reinterprets Copla songs in English. No new Copla has been written since the late 20th century or performed outside Spain. However, in this show Copla songs rejuvenate into an inclusive, comprehensive and accessible version for audiences of all backgrounds. Sit back and enjoy snippets of Spanish history wrapped in the magical intimacy of this cabaret.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Teachers Unleashed: Prepare For Laughter As BAD TEACHER Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Teachers Unleashed: Prepare For Laughter As BAD TEACHER Returns For Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The Queens of Cups, a dynamic production company known for their innovative and thought-provoking works, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of their hit comedy, Bad Teacher, to Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023 at Underbelly, Bristo Square - Friesian, from August 2 to 13, at 18:50.

2
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek Photo
Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek

Secret Cinema is giving fans another 'sneak peek' into the world of their upcoming Grease: The Live Experience, by unveiling an exclusive illustrated site map.

3
THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Comes to Hever Castle Photo
THE SPHERE OF LIGHT Comes to Hever Castle

From Ann Henning Jocelyn comes The Sphere of Light, an authentic historic play uncovering the hidden histories of the famous Boleyn women, which will be presented as a showcase at this year’s Hever Castle Theatre Festival.

4
THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Will Be Available to Stream Online Photo
THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Will Be Available to Stream Online

Following the recent stage premiere of Steven Canny & John Nicholson’s play, THE TIME MACHINE – A Comedy, starring Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside), a filmed version of the live show will be available to stream online for two years from Thursday 22 June 2023 at 7.30pm.   

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
The Plaza at Truro (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CONVICTED FLOWER
The Etcetera Theatre (8/25-8/27)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Curzon Canterbury (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# STOMP
The Old Market (7/19-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You