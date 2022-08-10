Dangerosity Presents THREE By Christie Peto This Month

Dangerosity presents THREE by Christie Peto, a brand-new observational comedy written by Christie Peto. It is a heartfelt, moving, and witty play about what it means to be human and to be consumed by your thoughts.

First performed at the Four Pairs of Shorts Festival in Soho, the piece has taken on a life of its own with fantastic reviews and an enthusiastic following. Produced and directed by members of the Dangerosity team we are proud to present this piece of New Writing that explores themes of mental health, loneliness, and self-love.

We meet our central character, "Woman" and follow her relationship with her confidant "Patch" as she struggles to face her fears and go out into the world.

This charming new comedy will have you reaching for the tissues as we watch "Woman's" attempts at tackling the minor and major trials and tribulations of everyday life.

Featuring Christie Peto and Hannah Harquartm, directed by Sophie McMahon and produced by Emily Ashcroft and Glynne Steele

Friday 19th August @ 4pm

Saturday 20th August @ 4pm

Sunday 21st August @ 4pm

Running time: 120 minutes (with a post-show discussion included)

Age recommendation: 15+

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.

Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2190664®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fthree%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £12/£10 (+£1.50 booking fee)