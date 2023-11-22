Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI To Return To The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera's celebrated production of Cavelleria rusticana / Pagliacci returns to the Royal Opera House this November. First staged in 2015, Damiano Michieletto's production was awarded the Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production in 2016 and receives its third revival in The Royal Opera's 2023-24 Season.

For its 2023 revival Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci sees the return of many members of the outstanding 5* rated cast that performed the same roles in 2022. Daniel Oren conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus alongside this cast, which includes Aleksandra Kursak as Santuzza, Roberto Alagna as Turiddu, Dimitri Platanias as Alfio and Elena Zilio as Mamma Lucia in Cavalleria rusticana, and Jorge de León as Canio in Pagliacci. Anna Princeva returns to the Royal Opera House for the first time since her successful House debut in 2022, singing the role of Nedda.

This production also features 20 members of the Royal Opera House Youth Opera Company, who comprise the children's chorus. The Youth Opera Company is The Royal Opera's in-house chorus of 9–13-year-olds, who are provided with training in music and drama, with open auditions held every summer.

Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci runs on the Main Stage from 30 November – 15 December, with tickets available from the Royal Opera House website.

Performance Details:

***

The Royal Opera

CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI

Main Stage

30 November – 15 December

Co-production with Opera Australia, La Monnaie Brussels, and The Göteborg Opera.

Tickets: £13 - £245

For more information, and to book, visit: Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (roh.org.uk)

CREATIVES

Cavalleria rusticana

Music Pietro Mascagni

Libretto Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci

Director Damiano Michieletto

Revival director Noa Naamat

Set designer Paolo Fantin

Costume designer Carla Teti

Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

Pagliacci

Music Ruggero Leoncavallo

Libretto Ruggero Leoncavallo

Director Damiano Michieletto

Revival director Noa Naamat

Set designer Paolo Fantin

Costume designer Carla Teti

Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

CAST

Cavalleria rusticana

Santuzza Aleksandra Kurzak

Turiddu Roberto Alagna

Alfio Dimitri Platanias

Mamma Lucia Elena Zilio

Lola Rachael Wilson

Pagliacci

Canio Jorge de León

Nedda Anna Princeva

Tonio Dimitri Platanias

Silvio Andrzej Filończyk

Beppe Mikeldi Atxalandabaso

***

About The Royal Opera

The Royal Opera, under the artistic direction of Antonio Pappano, Music Director, and Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, is one of the world's leading opera companies. Based in the iconic Covent Garden theatre, it is renowned both for its outstanding performances of traditional opera and for commissioning new works by today's leading opera composers, such as George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès.

About the Royal Opera House

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035.

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton