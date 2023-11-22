Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI To Return To The Royal Opera House

The production will run 30 November – 15 December.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW
Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Rehearsals for MACBETH, Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma
Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024 Photo 4 Sir Tim Rice Announces UK Tour in 2024

Damiano Michieletto's Olivier Award-Winning CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI To Return To The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera's celebrated production of Cavelleria rusticana / Pagliacci returns to the Royal Opera House this November. First staged in 2015, Damiano Michieletto's production was awarded the Olivier Award for Best New Opera Production in 2016 and receives its third revival in The Royal Opera's 2023-24 Season.

For its 2023 revival Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci sees the return of many members of the outstanding 5* rated cast that performed the same roles in 2022. Daniel Oren conducts the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus alongside this cast, which includes Aleksandra Kursak as Santuzza, Roberto Alagna as Turiddu, Dimitri Platanias as Alfio and Elena Zilio as Mamma Lucia in Cavalleria rusticana, and Jorge de León as Canio in Pagliacci. Anna Princeva returns to the Royal Opera House for the first time since her successful House debut in 2022, singing the role of Nedda.

This production also features 20 members of the Royal Opera House Youth Opera Company, who comprise the children's chorus. The Youth Opera Company is The Royal Opera's in-house chorus of 9–13-year-olds, who are provided with training in music and drama, with open auditions held every summer.

Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci runs on the Main Stage from 30 November – 15 December, with tickets available from the Royal Opera House website.

Performance Details: 

***

The Royal Opera
CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA / PAGLIACCI
Main Stage
30 November – 15 December
Co-production with Opera Australia, La Monnaie Brussels, and The Göteborg Opera.

Tickets: £13 - £245
For more information, and to book, visit: Cavalleria rusticana / Pagliacci (roh.org.uk)

CREATIVES

Cavalleria rusticana

Music Pietro Mascagni
Libretto Giovanni Targioni-Tozzetti and Guido Menasci
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

Pagliacci

Music Ruggero Leoncavallo
Libretto Ruggero Leoncavallo
Director Damiano Michieletto
Revival director Noa Naamat
Set designer Paolo Fantin
Costume designer Carla Teti
Lighting designer Alessandro Carletti

CAST

Cavalleria rusticana

Santuzza Aleksandra Kurzak
Turiddu Roberto Alagna
Alfio Dimitri Platanias
Mamma Lucia Elena Zilio
Lola Rachael Wilson

Pagliacci

Canio Jorge de León 
Nedda Anna Princeva
Tonio Dimitri Platanias
Silvio Andrzej Filończyk
Beppe Mikeldi Atxalandabaso

***

About The Royal Opera 

The Royal Opera, under the artistic direction of Antonio Pappano, Music Director, and Oliver Mears, Director of Opera, is one of the world's leading opera companies. Based in the iconic Covent Garden theatre, it is renowned both for its outstanding performances of traditional opera and for commissioning new works by today's leading opera composers, such as George Benjamin, Kaija Saariaho, Mark-Anthony Turnage and Thomas Adès. 

About the Royal Opera House 

Home to The Royal Ballet, The Royal Opera and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, the Royal Opera House brings together world-class performers and trailblazing creative teams to share unforgettable performances with audiences near and far. Our theatres are in the heart of London's Covent Garden, but our work is accessed and experienced across the UK and globally through ROH Stream, tours, cinema programme, radio broadcasts and TV output. Our work in schools and communities up and down the country is driven by our curriculum linked Create & Learn programmes, specially designed to inspire creativity, broaden participation and diversify the future of opera and ballet. These sit alongside industry-leading talent development projects, regional partnerships, and a raft of daytime events, family activities, tours, exhibitions and free concerts here in our iconic Covent Garden home. We are also expanding our audience through our flagship Young ROH scheme and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment, and aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2035. 

Photo credit: Tristram Kenton




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
SplitMoon Theatre Performs DESERT POET at The Cockpit, London Photo
SplitMoon Theatre Performs DESERT POET at The Cockpit, London

DESERT POET travels from the urban to the ancient desert in dramatic form. It tells the complex rite of passage of many who had to flee their countries. For the very first time the Master Poem of Imru' Al-Qays will be presented to a European audience in English and Arabic.

2
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released production photos for the world premiere of the musical Treasure Island ahead of this evening’s press night performance.

3
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub Photo
Clean Break Premieres New Film HOPE to Launch Online Knowledge Hub

Clean Break is launching its new online Knowledge Hub - an extensive and ever-growing source of information and resource for the company's multiple audiences, developed with the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies' Digital Accelerator for Arts and Culture.

4
Joe Lycett Will Unveil Giant Toilet in Liverpool to Mark New Podcast Launch Photo
Joe Lycett Will Unveil Giant Toilet in Liverpool to Mark New Podcast Launch

Joe Lycett will unveil a giant, inflatable portable toilet, The Turdis, at Liverpool Docks on Thursday 23rd November to mark the launch of his new-brand new podcast, Turdcast.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre Video
Photos/In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong and Team Open Up About What to Expect from AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
Ellen Kent: La Traviata in UK Regional Ellen Kent: La Traviata
Richmond Theatre (1/22-1/22)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Storyhouse (2/09-2/09)
The Circle in UK Regional The Circle
Richmond Theatre (2/20-2/24)
William Shakespeare's Macbeth in UK Regional William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Belgrade Theatre (11/22-1/13)
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Transit in UK Regional Transit
The Space Theatre (11/28-12/02)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
Christmas Agogo! in UK Regional Christmas Agogo!
Electric Theatre (12/15-12/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You