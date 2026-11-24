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Written by Liv Morris (writer of last year's Cinderella at the venue and one half of Bourgeois & Maurice), Stanley Arts' annual panto is a family show for all ages. With a few unexpected rats, a trusty cat, and a journey that might just set sail, audiences follow Dick on the road to becoming Lord Mayor of London via some iconic Croydon legends and landmarks. Expect nods to Stormzy, the BRIT School, and even Morelys Fried Chicken Shop! This is a story about finding your place, told with heart, humour, and classic Croydon charm. Performances will run 12 – 27 December.

Fatima Abdullahi stars as Dick Whittington, making her panto debut, and she's joined by proud Croydon girl and BRIT School graduate Danielle Springer, returning to Stanley Arts panto for her fourth year. Supporting them are students from resident drama school Cherry Stars. The annual panto has been hosted by Stanley Arts for more than 40 years.

Stanley Arts's Festive Season Also Includes:

a Santa's grotto (various dates 27 Nov – 24 Dec)

Stanley Arts Christmas Lights Switch On (27 Nov)

a Christmas market (27 & 28 Nov)

music from South Norwood Jazz Club (2 Dec) NHS big band Bedlam (4 Dec) and Stanley's Christmas Concert (18 Dec)

family arts and crafts including Family Crafts: Creating Festive Fun (29 Nov)

Stanley Arts CEO and Artistic Director Louisa Bartlett-Pestell said, “We couldn't be more excited to be producing another Stanley Arts panto. Last year's production of Cinderella celebrated everything we're all about: joy, community, brilliant performers, and plenty of festive magic. We're delighted to be working with some familiar faces again while welcoming a few wonderful new ones to the family—we can't wait to see you there!”

Liv Morris is a writer, performer and director and one half of satirical musical duo Bourgeois & Maurice. She has created multiple theatre shows, including the large scale musical Insane Animals (HOME, Manchester 2020), written songs for Shakespeare's Globe, BBC Radio 3 and Drag Race UK winner Ginger Johnson. She wrote last year's Stanley Arts panto, the magical Cinderella.

Director Alex Howarth is a theatre director and writer from the North West, trained on The National Theatre Directors Course and represented by Berlin Associates. He was named one of 'Ten Stage Sensations to Watch Out For' by The Guardian and is the first director in history to have his work performed at the United Nations.

He recently directed and co-wrote the play You and Me (and Whoever Comes Next) which is inspired by his co-writer Keron's real-life experiences with full-time carers and was the recipient of the Mary Dick and Bragi Awards at the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe. In 2026 he directed The Soaking of Vera Shrimp at Holden Street Theatres Australia, winning the Adelaide Critic's Circle Award, and Lifelineat Southwark Playhouse Elephant.

Director Jessica Haygarth is an award-winning director and theatre maker, specialising in interactive, devised work. Previous credits include PLEWDS (Mary Dick Award Winner, Summerhall 2024) and CRYING SHAME (Charlie Harthill Award Winner, Pleasance Fringe, Stanley Arts 2024).

Stanley Arts is one of South London's premiere arts and performance venues, providing the local community with a vital home for cultural expression and discovery. As a radically inclusive space they seek to foreground under-represented voices, providing artists of colour and LGBTQ+ creatives with a platform to reach out to audiences across South London and beyond. They seek to give emerging artists across all art forms the opportunity to grow through innovation, collaboration and participation.

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