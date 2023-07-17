DARK NATURE Comes to Camden Fringe in August

Performances run 22-24 August.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Singer songwriter Michaela Betts leads you through her theatrical folk journey of narrative songs about the Dark Nature in all of us. Featuring baroque piano, ethereal vocals, twisting fairy folk tales and animation… 

Book, Music & Lyrics: Michaela Betts  

Director: Helen Goldwyn  

Creative Producer: Rebecca Little/Little Pixie Productions  

Sound Design: Adam McCready 

Performances:

Tuesday 22nd August @ 9:30pm  

Wednesday 23rd August @ 9:30pm 

Thursday 24th August @ 9:30pm 

 

Running time: 50 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 16+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

 

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/dark-nature/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £10/£12.50 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




Recommended For You