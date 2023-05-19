Cultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This June

Performances run Tuesday, 20th â€“ Saturday, 24th June 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision â€“ A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 2 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SUSPICIONS OF MR WHICHER, The Watermill Theatre
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 4 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS

Ukraine's national theatre - the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre - will bring its production of Brian Friel's Translations to the Abbey stage from Tuesday, 20th - Saturday, 24th of June, The Abbey Theatre has announced today. A 27 strong theatre company will travel from Kyiv to perform the canonical Irish text, which illuminates the determination of a people to persist and ensure their culture endures in the most difficult of circumstances. The performance will be in Ukrainian with English surtitles provided. The theatre premiered its version of the play in October 2022. The partnership is supported by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Set in Ireland in 1833, Translations engages with a moment of profound change and the defacing of local heritage and history. It raises questions of cultural sovereignty and self-determination which continue to resonate profoundly today. The story of a country where landmarks and place names are being eradicated and renamed in a new language, closely chimes with the lived experience of the company of artists at the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre.

TÃ¡naiste, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence, MicheÃ¡l Martin TD commented: "I am delighted to support this new partnership between Ukraine and Ireland's national theatres as a significant deepening of civil society and cultural links, a recognition of our shared European perspective, and an important gesture of inclusion to the Ukrainian community in Ireland."

Commenting Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin TD said: "It is striking how Brian Friel's Translations can reflect the same societal struggles across continents and across the centuries. I commend all concerned for making this happen. Art is a universal language and is truly a reflection of society and culture."

Assistant Managing Director for International Affairs at Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre and Assistant Director of Translations, Anastasya Pavlenko added: "From the first days of the war, Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre has been defending the cultural front and supporting those who are fighting on the front lines. Showing the performance in Ireland is a way to remind the world that we exist, that we are still alive. It is a way of expressing gratitude to the people of Ireland, who were one of the first to open their borders and provide shelter for internally displaced persons. This is an opportunity to remind those who are not at home about home. Translations is about us."

Co-Directors of The Abbey Theatre, CaitrÃ­ona McLaughlin and Mark O'Brien said: "Sometimes an idea is too compelling and critical to ignore.

"When Stephen Rea talks about helicopters in Derry flying low over the Guildhall in a strategic attempt to drown out their original 1980 performance of Translations, you get a sense of how dangerous and potent the spoken word can be. When he and John Cunningham then sit in The Abbey Theatre bar and explain that the Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre have been performing the play in Kiev for the last year, you understand something else too; that in this moment it is our national theatre's civic duty to make sense of the world we're living in by presenting their response to the cataclysmic events they're currently living through.

"When the Abbey produced Translations last year, we were reflecting on 1833, the year the play is set, and on the legacy of the ordinance survey mapping of Ireland, and the violent imposition of place names by a colonising force. Partition, civil war, Bloody Sunday, the peace process, and the Good Friday Agreement, are all part of that legacy. Our production reflected on that moment in history, on whose voices we hear, and on why we predominantly speak English on our island.

"This production, performed in Ukrainian, is a necessary act of linguistic resistance. It says: our language will survive, our culture will endure, and we will fight. This remarkable and protean work of art reminds us that the worst elements of Ireland in 1833 are now the lived reality of other nations in 2023. For a moment let us consider the possibility of a different ending."

Tickets are available for â‚¬5 for people displaced by war or crisis. For group bookings at this price, please email translations@abbeytheatre.ie.

For more information, visit Click Here




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne Photo
Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne

A solo exhibition byÂ  Turner Prize-winning British artist, Lubaina Himid CBE RA, opens 19 May 2023 at Glyndebourne Festival 2023.

TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UKs First Zero-Waste Performance Space Photo
TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UK's First Zero-Waste Performance Space

â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹â€‹The radical first zero-waste performance space in the UK, The Greenhouse, has announced the premiere of To the Ocean. The show is an escape into the magic and wonderment of the natural world around us, from the perspective of a 16-year-old unearthing secrets from her family's past.

Photos: In Rehearsal For THE FOSSIL KIDS At The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal For THE FOSSIL KIDS At The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse

The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse, Sheffield presentsÂ THE FOSSIL KIDS byÂ Simon Marshall,Â Saturday 3 June 2023 - 2pm / 7.30pm. See photos from inside rehearsal.

Ockhams Razor Present TESS, A Feminist Vision Of Thomas Hardys Classic Novel Photo
Ockham's Razor Present TESS, A Feminist Vision Of Thomas Hardy's Classic Novel

Ockham's Razor, the UK's foremost circus theatre company, presents a bold new vision of Hardy's classic novel, Tess of the D'Urbervilles.


More Hot Stories For You

Solo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At GlyndebourneSolo Exhibition By Turner Prize-Winning Artist Lubaina Himid Opens At Glyndebourne
TO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UK's First Zero-Waste Performance SpaceTO THE OCEAN To Premiere At The UK's First Zero-Waste Performance Space
Photos: In Rehearsal For THE FOSSIL KIDS At The Tanya Moiseiwitsch PlayhousePhotos: In Rehearsal For THE FOSSIL KIDS At The Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse
Ockham's Razor Present TESS, A Feminist Vision Of Thomas Hardy's Classic NovelOckham's Razor Present TESS, A Feminist Vision Of Thomas Hardy's Classic Novel

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Royal Lyceum Theatre (6/16-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT â€“ THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Royal Concert Hall (5/23-5/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT â€“ THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Sage (5/25-5/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT â€“ THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
New Theatre (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
The Barnfield Theatre (6/02-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You