Constella Music Celebrate Ten Years Of Interdisciplinary Artistic Work at Sadler's Wells

The event is on Monday 27th November, 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

POPULAR

DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album Photo 1 DEATH NOTE THE MUSICAL Will Release London Concept Album
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court Photo 4 Review: BOYS FROM THE BLACKSTUFF, Liverpool's Royal Court

Constella Music Celebrate Ten Years Of Interdisciplinary Artistic Work at Sadler's Wells

Interdisciplinary music company, formally known as Constella OperaBallet, will celebrate a decade of daring and visually striking work with a special anniversary event at Sadler’s Wells. Celebrating their tenth anniversary, the company will rebrand as Constella Music, a reflection of the organisation’s ever-growing repertoire encompassing the broad creative endeavors of its Artistic Director, award-winning composer and conductor Leo Geyer.

Constella Music brings diverse artistic projects to the public by engaging musicians and dancers in collaboration with visual artists, poets, historians, architects, scientists, and healthcare workers, to create new and unique work. Their new ventures for 2024 and beyond will include restoring the live cinema orchestra score for the seminal Ukrainian film Man with a Movie Camera, a television documentary about music of the Holocaust, and a collaboration with the Science Museum. Constella will also be continuing their acclaimed programme Connecting Stars, that provides live and interactive virtual performances for care home residents, which to date has resulted in over 1,500 performances nationwide.

Dedicated to providing meaningful access to the arts, Constella are proud to mark this landmark year with a night of brand-new performances, showcasing their bespoke creative ethos. 

Their celebration at Sadler’s Wells will include a series of world premieres for the company, including London Portraits, an opera-ballet fused with jazz and street dance, written by Leo Geyer and choreographed by Taira Foo (Prisoner 466, The House of Lords; Carly’s Exit, The San Francisco Dance Film Festival; Don’t Give In, Snow Patrol). Geyer’s Water Boatman for double-bass will also have its first public premiere, having been featured on the BBC, and will be performed by Toby Hughes (Wigmore Hall, St-Martin-in-the-Fields, The Edinburgh Festival).

Excerpts from Constella’s new opera-ballet, the Orchestras of Auschwitz - featuring music written in concentration camps - will also be performed for the first time, a project that plays tribute to musicians murdered in Auschwitz. This will be performed by the Constella Orchestra, whose performers include Sacha Rattle (Wigmore Hall, Berlin Counterpoint, Mahler Chamber Orchestra), Ilona Suomalainen (Fiddler on the Roof, West End; BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra; Welsh National Opera), Philippa Mo (Barbican Centre, William Alwyn Festival, Shanghai SHAOC), and Simon Wallfisch (Weihnachtsoratorium, Brighton Early Music Festival; La Bohème, Teatro Verdi; Holocaust Memorial Day, BBC Two), grandson of Auschwitz survivor Anita Lasker-Wallfisch.

Constella Music’s artistic director Leo Geyer comments, This is an exceptionally special performance for me. Celebrating both a decade of work and a new vision that unites all my creative endeavours to take Constella through to the next decade!




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Niall Costigan Joins THE BOOK OF WILL at Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo
Niall Costigan Joins THE BOOK OF WILL at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Actor Niall Costigan (Coronation Street) is set to join the cast of Lauren Gunderson’s The Book of Will as it embarks on the next leg of its European Premier, heading to Shakespeare North Playhouse October 19th- November 11th 2023.  Learn more about the production here!

2
Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM! Photo
Vittorio Angelone Will Embark On Tour With WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? I AM!

Comedian and podcast host Vittorio Angelone will embark on a brand new tour with his hit show, 'Who Do You Think You Are? I Am!'. Learn more about the tour here!

3
ME YOU US THEM Comes to Reform Radio Photo
ME YOU US THEM Comes to Reform Radio

Melting Pan Productions in partnership with Terra Nova Productions has announced theatre-to-film project Me You Us Them to conclude Terra Nova's 15th Birthday celebrations. Learn more about the show here!

4
Laura Waldren Wins 15th Annual Papatango New Writing Prize Photo
Laura Waldren Wins 15th Annual Papatango New Writing Prize

Papatango has announced that Laura Waldren has won the 15th annual Papatango New Writing Prize for her first full-length play Some Demon, from 1,468 entries. Learn more about Waldren and her play here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ikaria
Yvonne Arnaud Theatre (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Lakeside Arts Nottingham (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come and Sing The Creation by Haydn with John Rutter
Labrador Events (10/14-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Oh What a Lovely War
Southwark Playhouse Borough (11/21-12/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You