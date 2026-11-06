Comedian Chris McCausland Will Return to Parr Hall With WAFFLE Tour

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Comedian Chris McCausland will head back out on the road next year with his new show, Waffle. His tour will run from September 2027 to May 2028 with a return to Warrington's Parr Hall for two shows on 6 and 8 October, 2027.

Chris won the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional dance partner Dianne Buswell. He made history in the process as the show's first blind contestant. Among other things, it meant his stand-up tour, Yonks, went on for a further year, selling more than 350,000 tickets nationwide.

But Chris's Strictly story didn't end there. The 49-year-old topped it all off by announcing he'd won a BAFTA for it – for most 'Memorable Moment' – and he just so happened to be performing on Parr Hall's stage at the time. Now Chris is back with a show that will see him contemplate on turning 50 among other 'Waffle'.

He said: “I'll be starting this tour three months after turning 50, so if I was you, I'd get your tickets early to avoid having to stare at the top of my balding head from up in the gods for the duration of the show. It's not going to be a pleasant sight from up there. You've been warned!”

A firm favourite on the UK's flagship comedy shows, Chris has appeared on The Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall and has been a regular on the likes of Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Chris even won Celebrity Mastermind with his chosen specialist subject, Pearl Jam, and will this year be hosting the last Christmas episode of Live at The Apollo.

Elsewhere, Chris co-wrote and co-starred in Bad Tidings with Lee Mack, which was a Christmas film for Sky. He also fronted Chris McCausland: Seeing Into the Future for BBC as well as Wonders Of The World I Can't See for Channel 4.

Chris McCausland returns to Parr Hall with Waffle on October 6 and 8, 2027, and tickets are on sale now.

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