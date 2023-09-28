Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan Perform LUNAR HALO at Sadler's Wells in November

Performances run 30 November - 2 December 2023.

By: Sep. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup Photo 1 Pitlochry Festival Theatre Reveals Summer 2024 Season Lineup
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024 Photo 3 Michael Ball Will Embark on UK Tour With ON WITH THE SHOW in 2024
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan Perform LUNAR HALO at Sadler's Wells in November

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan returns to Sadler's Wells Theatre this autumn with the UK premiere of Lunar Halo, a collaboration with Icelandic post-rock band Sigur Rós, choreographed by the company's Artistic Director Cheng Tsung-lung. The company, founded in 1973, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year and these are the first UK performances since 13 Tongues/Dust in 2020.

Cheng took over from company founder Lin Hwai-Min in 2020, and this is the 2nd time he has toured the company to Sadler's Wells. As a child, he sold slippers on the streets of Taipei. His experiences of street life and folk and religious cultures have shaped his choreographic style, known for its vivid engagement with the richness and diversity of human experience. 

Cheng first observed a lunar halo - a sparkling ring around the moon - in the sky over Iceland. The phenomenon is said to predict an impending storm and, on a deeper level, forebodes a time of considerable change.

 

In Lunar Halo, Cheng explores the changes that are shaping the world, in particular our reliance on new technology. Performing to an other-worldly soundtrack by Sigur Rós, the dancers interact with each other - in pairs, groups, or as an ensemble in front of huge LED screens filled with moving shapes, colours, and images. The soundscape includes music taken from the band's back catalogue, which has been twisted, bent, broken, and added to, specially for this performance. Sigur Rós released an LP to accompany the performance called 22° Lunar Halo.

Visual design and direction is by Jam Wu, lighting design is by Shen Po-hung, video design is by Ethan Wang, and costume design is by Chen Shao-yen.

A post-rock titan, Sigur Rós has been renowned for crafting ethereal soundscapes with melodic, classical, experimental, and minimalist elements and has received many accolades since its debut in 1994. Released in 1998, the band's second album, ‘Ágætis Byrjun' is still deemed “the last great album of the 20th Century.” by Q Magazine. They are well known for the iconic song ‘Hoppípolla' (‘Jumping into Puddles') which featured in the BBC's Planet Earth and Planet Earth Two.

 

Cloud Gate Artistic Director Cheng Tsung-lung said, “Sadler's Wells stage has a magical power that has always drawn me into the world of dance. Following the pandemic, I'm really looking forward to visiting London in our 50th anniversary year, and I hope that Lunar Halo shows the audience a different side to Cloud Gate.”




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto Comes to Corn Exchange Newbury in November

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Beauty and the Beast, this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury. Learn more about the upcoming panto production here!

2
SCRATCHES Comes to the Arcola Theatre in November Photo
SCRATCHES Comes to the Arcola Theatre in November

After a critically acclaimed run at VAULT Festival, the OFFIE and VAULT Festival Award-nominated Scratches is heading to the Arcola Theatre this November. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

3
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres Photo
New Work in Progress NEVER LOOK BACK Comes to Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced a new work-in-progress of Never Look Back by John Rwothomack. Learn more about the production here!

4
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year Photo
THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year

THE 39 STEPS triumphantly returns to embark on a tour across the UK, launching at winner of UK Theatre’s Most Welcoming Theatre award, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on the 14 March, 2024 and ending by the sea at Southend Palace Theatre on 27 July, 2024. Learn more about the tour here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA Video
Watch An All New Music Video For 'Mariposa' From the UK Tour of LA BAMBA
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
Royal Lyceum Theatre (12/02-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Made In (India) Britain
Belgrade Theatre (10/09-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Giselle
Belgrade Theatre (11/06-11/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Woman On Fire
Baron's Court Theatre (11/07-11/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You