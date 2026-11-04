Claybody Theatre Wins Great Found Space Award for THE DIPPING HOUSE at Great British Theatres Awards

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Over the past 3 years Stoke-on-Trent's Claybody Theatre has transformed a former industrial building on a disused pottery site into a permanent, flexible 130-seat theatre, events and community space. This amazing journey has now been recognized in a national award for Great Found Space.

Claybody's Co-Artistic Director Conrad Nelson, and Executive Director Jane Bailey, attended the ceremony at Central Hall Westminster where The Dipping House topped a strong field to bring this prestigious award home to Stoke.

The Dipping House stands at the Church Street entrance to the old Spode Works, and just three years ago was simply known as Shed 8R. Claybody renamed and reanimated this atmospheric found space with live dramas, music and community events, and now has a 15-year lease and a permanent home for the company. They have partnered with SOT City Council to draw down capital funding to improve facilities, access and comfort for audiences and artists, strengthening Stoke-on-Trent's cultural offer and demonstrating the potential of repurposed buildings.

Co-Artistic Director and playwright, Deborah McAndrew said, "We are absolutely thrilled to see The Dipping House and Claybody Theatre receiving national recognition. Bringing this beautiful heritage space back to life is both hard work and a joyful journey. We wouldn't be where we are without the strong partnership of SOT City Council and the good will and support of our audiences, Friends, artists, and communities - as well as wonderful sponsors like KMF and Lucideon. This award is an achievement we all share."

Conrad Nelson adds, "In many ways, this is only the beginning. The challenge now is to make the venue sustainable for the future. There's a lot of love for The Dipping House in the city, and we need to ensure that it's fit to serve creatives and local communities for years to come. This means maintaining standards of excellence across all activities and attracting funding and support from many different sources."

Following a successful Autumn programme of one-off events, Claybody's next production at The Dipping House is the magical Arthurian legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, adapted for the stage by Deborah McAndrew.

The story is set at Christmas in Camelot, where the King's nephew is to be Knighted on New Year's Day. It's a time of celebration, but Gawain's choice to join Arthur's Round Table hasn't pleased everyone and dark, envious forces are at work. When a strange, supernatural visitor interrupts the feast, the young Knight makes a deadly bargain and begins a dangerous quest.

Director of the production, Conrad Nelson, said, "We're joined this Christmas by a multitalented cast of actor-musicians. Audiences loved the live music in A Christmas Carol, and this year, once again, we'll be filling the atmospheric Dipping House with instruments and amazing singing voices."

Sir Gawain and the Green Knight runs at The Dipping House, Stoke-on-Trent, from Friday 4 to Sunday 20 December, with tickets priced at £16 (£14 concessions are available).

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