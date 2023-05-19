Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre

Claudia is currently Director of Regions at Historic England, the Government body which helps people to understand, enjoy and care for heritage. Before joining Historic England, Claudia spent two decades in central government, with senior roles in arts, heritage and museums policy, corporate strategy and performance at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Cabinet Office. Alongside her new role at BAC, Claudia is a Trustee of the Black Cultural Archives.

Claudia Kenyatta says:

This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Battersea Arts Centre. I have been a huge admirer of BAC's boldness, its artistic vision and its unique relationship with the local community for a long time. BAC holds a special place in people's hearts, and the organisation's new vision for the coming years will place them right at the centre of the community, giving more power to young people and local networks. I will be joining an exceptionally talented team of fellow trustees and staff members, and I cannot wait to build on the incredible legacy of previous chairs, David and Justin.

Tarek Iskander, Artistic Director and CEO of Battersea Arts Centre, says:

I am really thrilled that Claudia will be joining us. We are at a pivotal moment at BAC, as we embark on ambitious new plans to radically evolve our youth, community and artistic programmes. BAC is blessed with a highly skilled and diverse board who are a huge part of our work: they and the rest of BAC's team are feeling really energised by the extensive expertise, new perspectives and natural leadership qualities that Claudia brings. I can't wait to start working with her, as we embark on this exciting new chapter. I'd also like to extend thanks to brilliant previous Chair David Bryan, and our interim Chair, Justin

Shinebourne. They helped lead BAC through critical periods, providing invaluable support and guidance.

Battersea Arts Centre has been a home for the extraordinary for nearly 50 years, transforming the lives of countless individuals and their communities. These positive ripples are felt locally, nationally and internationally.

We make unexpected and remarkable things happen; unique events that reimagine what's possible, that make the world better in so many different ways. We surround ourselves with extraordinary people; artists, young people, communities and clients, as well as our dedicated staff team. People gravitate to BAC because it's welcoming and inclusive, and because it's invested in their artistic potential.

Working collaboratively with others, we have always led the way, inspiring radical change in the fields of access, inclusion, talent development and artistic innovation, inspired by our town hall motto, Not for Me, Not for You, But for Us.



Recommended For You