Clare Morrow Appointed Chair of Leeds Playhouse Board

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Leeds Playhouse has announced the appointment of Clare Morrow as its new Chair of the Board.

Currently Chair of Bettys & Taylors Group and a highly respected board leader, journalist and broadcaster, Clare brings more than four decades of experience in the business, cultural, charitable and media sectors. She succeeds Neil Adleman as Chair of Leeds Playhouse and will continue to help lead the organisation as it continues its next chapter of artistic ambition and civic impact.

Clare enjoyed a 25-year career as a journalist, working across newspapers, radio and television for both the BBC and ITV. She finished her role as ITV Controller of Programmes North in 2007, where she was responsible for news and sport output, alongside a broad range of regional factual, entertainment and current affairs programming across the Central, Anglia, Granada, Yorkshire, Tyne Tees and Border regions.

Since then, she has built an extensive portfolio career as a Non-Executive Director, Chair and Trustee across a wide range of public, private and charitable organisations. She will retire as Chair of Bettys & Taylors Group in March 2027 after 13 years on the Board and previously served for eight years as Chair of Welcome to Yorkshire, overseeing the Yorkshire Grand Départ of the Tour de France and its accompanying cultural festival.

Her previous roles have included Chairing the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive and Hollybank Trust, a charity providing education and residential care for children and adults with profound and multiple learning disabilities. She has also served as a Non-Executive Director of the Rugby Football League and Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, and as a Trustee of both Sheffield Theatres Trust and Leeds Theatre Trust.

Throughout her career, Clare has been a passionate advocate for diversity and representation. Among her achievements was leading an initiative through the Broadcast and Creative Industries Disability Network which helped ensure characters living with disabilities were represented across major UK television soap operas.

Clare Morrow said: 'I am delighted to be joining Leeds Playhouse as the new Chair. At a time when the world seems increasingly fragmented, the theatre's ability to bring people from all walks of life together in powerful shared moments of joy or deeper reflection is more important than ever.

'I am looking forward to playing my part in helping the theatre to thrive as one of the city's most important cultural institutions.'

Leeds Playhouse Chief Executive Shawab Iqbal said: 'We are thrilled to welcome Clare as Chair of Leeds Playhouse, succeeding Neil Adleman, who we are hugely thankful to for his excellent contribution as a Board member and most recently Chair. Clare's outstanding leadership experience across business, culture, media and the charitable sectors will be invaluable as we continue to develop our role as a leading producing theatre.

'Clare has a long-standing commitment to Yorkshire's cultural life and a deep understanding of the importance of inclusive storytelling and representation. Combined with her previous experience as a Trustee of the Playhouse, she brings both insight and passion to the role. We look forward to working together as we continue to grow the Playhouse's impact in Leeds and beyond.'

Clare's appointment marks a significant moment for Leeds Playhouse as it builds on its reputation for producing ambitious, nationally recognised work while deepening its engagement with communities across Leeds and the wider region.

She joins fellow Leeds Playhouse Trustees Neil Adleman Rozina Breen, Bertille Calinaud, Sharon Jandu OBE, Angela Eddison, Peter Gruen, Samantha Fray, Simon Robinson, Katy Raines, Janet Sheriff OBE, Dionne Walker, Councillor Jane Dowson, Councillor Sandy Lay and Beth Watling.

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