Chichester Festival Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Chichester Festival Theatre's Festival 2020 has today been unveiled by Artistic Director Daniel Evans and Executive Director Kathy Bourne.

Five world premieres:

Two musicals:

Major revivals of great modern dramas:

Tickets held at 2019 prices; 20,000 tickets at £10 in the Festival Theatre and over 10,000 £5 PROLOGUE tickets for 16 - 25 year olds

Daniel Evans and Kathy Bourne said:

'We are proud to have some of the UK's most exciting artists working with us in Chichester in 2020. This year we're achieving a 50:50 gender balance in our playwrights, and we're thrilled to have five world premieres - which include first plays by Steven Moffat and Kate Mosse, and new work from Suhayla El-Bushra (based on Andrea Levy's great novel), Anna Ledwich and Christopher Shinn. We're reintroducing repertory for two productions this autumn, with Kate Mosse's The Taxidermist's Daughter alongside Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins in the Festival Theatre. Assassins also plays opposite Christopher Shinn's The Narcissist in the Minerva: both shedding an entertaining and probing light on American politics and psyche, as the US approaches the presidential election.

'We extend a warm welcome to our outstanding acting company; and to our directors (seven female and five male), whether they are returning - Nicole Charles, Tinuke Craig, Rachel Kavanaugh, Jonathan Munby, Dale Rooks and, of course, former Artistic Director Jonathan Church - or working at Chichester for the first time: Simon Evans, Polly Findlay, Mark Gatiss, Charlotte Gwinner and Ola Ince.

'The birth of the Chichester Spiegeltent was an undoubted highlight of 2019, and we are delighted to be bringing it back this autumn. Whereas last year it housed an unforgettable production of Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads, this year we'll introduce Sarah Kane's work to Chichester audiences with a new staging of Crave, before another eclectic season of music, cabaret and family entertainment, to be announced later in the year.

'Finally, our extensive work in the local community continues to thrive, through innovative and creative programmes ranging from work with refugees and primary children to dementia friendly initiatives. This year CFT will also be reaching audiences across the globe. Sharon D. Clarke will recreate her Olivier Award-winning performance in Caroline, Or Change in New York; Laura Wade's The Watsons will be in the West End; James Graham's Quiz tours the UK this autumn; David Haig's Pressure visits Toronto; and Singin' in the Rain splashes down in London, Japan and on a UK tour.'

Booking

Priority booking for Friends of Chichester Festival Theatre opens:

Saturday 22 February (online and booking forms only)

Tuesday 25 February (phone and in person)

Booking for Groups and Schools opens:

Thursday 27 February

General booking opens:

Saturday 29 February (online only)

Tuesday 3 March (phone and in person)

Box Office 01243 781312 or cft.org.uk

Tickets from £10 and 20,000 tickets at £10

Prologue: £5 tickets for 16 - 25s

Over 10,000 £5 tickets are available for 16 to 25 year-olds for all productions throughout Festival 2020; sign up for free at cft.org.uk/prologue. Members also have access to a range of exclusive events.





