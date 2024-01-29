Chaka Khan Will Be The 29th Curator Southbank Centre's Annual Contemporary Music Festival, Meltdown

The Southbank Centre has announced that iconic singer and musician Chaka Khan will be the 29th curator of its annual contemporary music festival, Meltdown.

Chaka Khan's Meltdown will take place Friday 14 June until Sunday 23 June 2024 as Khan celebrates 50 years of a pioneering career, bringing her incredible voice and global influence to the Southbank Centre during the 10-day summer festival.

Commenting on her curatorship, Chaka Khan said: "Get ready to experience the heart and soul of Meltdown 2024, where the magic of music meets the warmth of community. I'm beyond excited to be a part of this legacy, bringing everyone together, young and old, for a summer celebration like no other. This festival isn't just about music, it's a feast for all your senses, a gathering of hearts and souls. The Southbank Centre's about to light up! We're going to funk it up, rock every crowd, and touch every soul. It's a community celebration, an all-ages bash. Join us and immerse yourself in a world that's vibrant, diverse, and absolutely unforgettable."



Adem Holness, Head of Contemporary Music, Southbank Centre said: “Whoever said "never meet your heroes" clearly never met Chaka Khan. I've learnt how important community, activism, love and care are to her so these ideas, along with brilliant music, will be the foundation of Meltdown. I can't believe we get to celebrate 50 years of her legendary career together. Imagine ten nights of her fabulousness, wicked sense of humour and iconic genre defying music spread across the Southbank Centre. I personally can't wait!”

Mark Ball, Artistic Director, Southbank Centre added: "The Southbank Centre was built for the nation's enjoyment and our aim is to be the most inclusive and expressive space for our audiences. Meltdown, which takes over all of our spaces across the site truly brings that ambition to life and holds a special place in our hearts. It's a privilege to welcome icon Chaka Khan to curate the 29th edition of the festival; as an artist, activist and change-maker, her musical legacy has impacted generations and we can't wait to work with her to create another unforgettable Meltdown."

It is impossible to categorise the irresistible charisma of Chaka Khan's vast vocal range which has earned her 10 GRAMMY Award wins, a 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and music sales and downloads in excess of 100 million. With her eponymous solo debut, Chaka, in 1978, Khan captured the world with her unmistakable vocals on ‘I'm Every Woman' and later supercharged her success with funk band Rufus on the platinum-selling single ‘Ain't Nobody' in 1983.

Breaking out on her own after the dissolution of Rufus, Khan carved an impressive path: her diverse records range from the landmark I Feel For You and the jazz standards of Classikhan with the London Symphony Orchestra to the infectious joy of 2019's Hello Happiness. During her career, she has worked with some of the world's most influential artists including Prince, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, Mary J. Blige, Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, and Miles Davis. In 2023, she teamed up with British indie stalwarts Bombay Bicycle Club for a new single, ‘Tekken 2', and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for her contribution to music.

Chaka Khan will be the 29th curator to take the helm of the Southbank Centre's Meltdown, the longest-running artist-curated festival in the world. Audiences can expect a festival as joyous and diverse as Khan's catalogue with dozens of concerts across ten days and two weekends of free events and activities. The first names for Chaka Khan's Meltdown will be revealed in March.

2023's edition of the festival saw French alt-pop star Christine and the Queens present an unforgettable celebration of identity, music and culture, enjoyed by over 30,000 people with performances from Sigur Rós, Yemi Alade, Johnny Jewel, Warpaint, Lynks and many more. Watch the highlights from Christine and the Queen's Meltdown here.