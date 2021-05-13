Cbeebies Favourites Sarah and Duck Will Return to The Stage This Month For a Summer Tour
The tour opens at Theatr Clwyd on Saturday 29 May.
The enchanting world of CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to theatres this month! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will embark on a Summer Tour, opening at Theatr Clwyd on Saturday 29 May. A 2020 tour was cut short due to the closure of theatres, and the production is now one of the first children's shows to reopen.
Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series.
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday sees Sarah and Duck joined by all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?
Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. Now on its 120th episode, it is shown in over 100 counties around the world.
Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is written by Polka Theatre's artistic director Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen. It is presented by MEI Theatrical in association with Polka Theatre. Sarah & Duck is a Karrot Entertainment production for CBeebies UK and BBC Studios.
Recommended for children aged 3-6.
Website: www.sarahandduck.com
Tour Dates:
Saturday 29 - Sunday 30 May 2021
THEATRE CLWYD
Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101
Wednesday 2 June 2021
KEY THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH
Box Office: www.vivacity.org/theatre
Thursday 3 - Friday 4 June 2021
WATFORD PALACE THEATRE
Box Office: www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk / 01923 225 671
Sunday 6 June 2021
DE LA WARR PAVILION
Box Office: www.dlwp.com
Wednesday 7 July 2021
HEXHAM BOOK FESTIVAL
Box Office: www.hexhambookfestival.co.uk / 0333 666 3366
Thursday 8 - Friday 9 July 2021
THE PLOWRIGHT THEATRE, SCUNTHORPE
Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk / 0844 8542776
Saturday 10 - Sunday 11 July 2021
THE FORUM, BARROW-IN-FURNESS
Box Office: www.theforumbarrow.co.uk / 01229 82000
Wednesday 14 July 2021
THE ALBERT HALL, LLANDRINDOD WELLS
Box Office: www.thealberthall.co.uk
Saturday 17 July 2021
SCARBOROUGH SPA
Box Office: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk
Sunday 18 July 2021
MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE
Box Office: www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk / 01623 633133
Monday 19 - Tuesday 20 July 2021
MALVERN THEATRES
Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277
Wednesday 21 July 2021
YVONNE ARNAUD THEATRE, GUILDFORD
Box Office: www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk / 01483 440000
Thursday 22 July 2021
EM FORSTER THEATRE, TONBRIDGE
Box Office: www.emftheatre.com / 01732 304241
Thursday 29 - Saturday 31 July 2021
MIDLANDS ARTS CENTRE (MAC), BIRMINGHAM
Box Office: www.macbirmingham.co.uk / 0121 446 3232
Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 August 2021
THE BREWHOUSE, TAUNTON
Box Office: www.thebrewhouse.net / 01823 283 244
Friday 6 August 2021
BLACKHEATH HALLS
Box Office: www.blackheathhalls.com / 020 8463 0100
Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 August 2021
WORTHING PAVILION THEATRE
Box Office: www.wtam.uk / 01903 206 206
Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 August 2021
NORWICH THEATRE (OUTDOOR SEASON)
Box Office: www.norwichtheatre.org / 01603 630 000
Friday 20 - Sunday 22 August
CORN EXCHANGE NEWBURY
Box Office: www.cornexchangenew.com / 0845 5218 218