Cbeebies Favourites Sarah and Duck Will Return to The Stage This Month For a Summer Tour

The enchanting world of CBeebies' hit animated series Sarah & Duck returns to theatres this month! Featuring a host of wonderful characters from the BAFTA Award-winning TV show, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will embark on a Summer Tour, opening at Theatr Clwyd on Saturday 29 May. A 2020 tour was cut short due to the closure of theatres, and the production is now one of the first children's shows to reopen.

Told through a fantastic blend of inventive puppetry, charming storytelling and toe-tapping music, Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday will take families on a magical theatrical adventure featuring all the familiar voices from the CBeebies series.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday sees Sarah and Duck joined by all their favourite friends including The Ribbon Sisters, The Shallots, Flamingo and Umbrella, as they plan a circus-themed birthday party for Scarf Lady in their garden. But when the weather turns windy and the big top is blown away, will Sarah and Duck be able to save the day?

Following the gentle adventures of a wide-eyed, 7-year-old girl and her feathered best friend, Sarah & Duck has been a huge hit since its debut in 2013, winning a BAFTA for 'Best Pre-School Animation' in 2014 and regularly appearing in CBeebies' Top Ten programmes for viewers aged 4-15. Now on its 120th episode, it is shown in over 100 counties around the world.

Sarah & Duck's Big Top Birthday is written by Polka Theatre's artistic director Peter Glanville and Sarah & Duck co-creator Sarah Gomes Harris. It is directed by Roman Stefanski with set and puppet design by Laura McEwen. It is presented by MEI Theatrical in association with Polka Theatre. Sarah & Duck is a Karrot Entertainment production for CBeebies UK and BBC Studios.

Recommended for children aged 3-6.

Website: www.sarahandduck.com

Tour Dates:

Saturday 29 - Sunday 30 May 2021

THEATRE CLWYD

Box Office: www.theatrclwyd.com / 01352 344101

Wednesday 2 June 2021

KEY THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH

Box Office: www.vivacity.org/theatre

Thursday 3 - Friday 4 June 2021

WATFORD PALACE THEATRE

Box Office: www.watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk / 01923 225 671

Sunday 6 June 2021

DE LA WARR PAVILION

Box Office: www.dlwp.com

Wednesday 7 July 2021

HEXHAM BOOK FESTIVAL

Box Office: www.hexhambookfestival.co.uk / 0333 666 3366

Thursday 8 - Friday 9 July 2021

THE PLOWRIGHT THEATRE, SCUNTHORPE

Box Office: www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk / 0844 8542776

Saturday 10 - Sunday 11 July 2021

THE FORUM, BARROW-IN-FURNESS

Box Office: www.theforumbarrow.co.uk / 01229 82000

Wednesday 14 July 2021

THE ALBERT HALL, LLANDRINDOD WELLS

Box Office: www.thealberthall.co.uk

Saturday 17 July 2021

SCARBOROUGH SPA

Box Office: www.scarboroughspa.co.uk

Sunday 18 July 2021

MANSFIELD PALACE THEATRE

Box Office: www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk / 01623 633133

Monday 19 - Tuesday 20 July 2021

MALVERN THEATRES

Box Office: www.malvern-theatres.co.uk / 01684 892277

Wednesday 21 July 2021

YVONNE ARNAUD THEATRE, GUILDFORD

Box Office: www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk / 01483 440000

Thursday 22 July 2021

EM FORSTER THEATRE, TONBRIDGE

Box Office: www.emftheatre.com / 01732 304241

Thursday 29 - Saturday 31 July 2021

MIDLANDS ARTS CENTRE (MAC), BIRMINGHAM

Box Office: www.macbirmingham.co.uk / 0121 446 3232

Tuesday 3 - Wednesday 4 August 2021

THE BREWHOUSE, TAUNTON

Box Office: www.thebrewhouse.net / 01823 283 244

Friday 6 August 2021

BLACKHEATH HALLS

Box Office: www.blackheathhalls.com / 020 8463 0100

Saturday 7 - Sunday 8 August 2021

WORTHING PAVILION THEATRE

Box Office: www.wtam.uk / 01903 206 206

Tuesday 10 - Saturday 14 August 2021

NORWICH THEATRE (OUTDOOR SEASON)

Box Office: www.norwichtheatre.org / 01603 630 000

Friday 20 - Sunday 22 August

CORN EXCHANGE NEWBURY

Box Office: www.cornexchangenew.com / 0845 5218 218