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English National Opera (ENO) and Factory International have announced the casting and full creative team for Einstein on the Beach, the iconic opera from Philip Glass and Robert Wilson, to be staged in an epic new experiential production directed by Improbable's Phelim McDermott. Inspired by Albert Einstein's novel theories on space, time and quantum physics which changed how we see the universe, this 50th anniversary production will run in composer Philip Glass's 90th year, opening at Aviva Studios, Manchester, home of Factory International, from 29 May to 12 June 2027, followed by its North American premiere at the Park Avenue Armory, New York, from 14 to 29 September 2027.

In 1976, Philip Glass and Robert Wilson revolutionised opera with Einstein on the Beach, blowing open the possibilities of the genre by incorporating experimental music and theatre. Now it is transformed again with a once-in-a-lifetime experiential staging bringing together a collision of artforms – music and theatre, live art and light, sculpture and movement – inviting audiences to enter a 360-degree world in the vast Warehouse space at Aviva Studios where Einstein's ideas and Glass's music will be felt all around.

GRAMMY Award-winning countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo, recognised as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary opera, reunites with English National Opera following his acclaimed performance in the title role of Glass's Akhnaten and will perform a special solo number as part of the production. Leading the principal cast is Broadway and West End star and GRAMMY Award-winning bass Zachary James, best known for his performances as Hades in the original West End cast of Hadestown, in the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award-winning South Pacific, and in Philip Glass's The Perfect American and Akhnaten. The production will also incorporate Improbable's trademark Skills Ensemble of multidisciplinary performers, alongside a company of actors and a community movement ensemble, with further principal cast and company members to be announced.

Conducted by Brad Lubman, the acclaimed conductor and composer renowned for his versatility, commanding technique and insightful interpretations, with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra returning to Aviva Studios following its collaboration with ENO and Factory International on the genre-defying opera Angel's Bone. A frequent conductor of many of the world's leading orchestras and new music ensembles, Lubman brings his extensive experience of contemporary repertoire to this landmark production. A powerhouse 16-strong vocal ensemble, a collaboration between the Chorus of ENO and Kantos Chamber Choir, will perform the remaining solo numbers and together bring Glass's athletic, minimalist score to life.

Rarely performed at full-scale in its entirety, Einstein on the Beach is an experiment in human creativity – a testament to the power of ideas that change the world. For McDermott and Improbable, the production marks the culmination of the Glass Portrait Trilogy for English National Opera following Satyagraha in 2007 and the Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Akhnaten in 2016, plus the critically acclaimed Factory International and Improbable co-production of Tao of Glass created in collaboration with Philip Glass and seen in the West End earlier this year. In 2027, over 20 years since meeting Philip Glass, McDermott returns to Glass's first opera to reimagine this monumental work for a new generation. It is also announced today that BBC Radio 3 will record Einstein on the Beach at Aviva Studios for broadcast in Opera on 3 on Saturday 10 July.

McDermott is joined by an exceptional award-winning creative team, with Designer Tom Pye (Akhnaten, My Neighbour Totoro), Costume Designer Moi Tran (A Moon for the Misbegotten, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof), Lighting Designer Lucy Carter (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Hunger Games), Lighting Installations by Tundra (EXÕ, Inexistence), Sound Designer Ian Dearden (Helicopter String Quartet, The Return of Ulysses), Movement Director Jennifer Jackson (The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, Cowbois) and Associate Director Peter Relton (Faust, La Bohème).

Improbable's Phelim McDermott, Director, said: “Einstein on the Beach was of its time. Now, I wonder whether it is even more so. Half a century later, perhaps its time has truly come.”

Annilese Miskimmon, Artistic Director of ENO, says: “We are incredibly proud to bring Philip Glass's Einstein on the Beach to Manchester in what will be the composer's 90th year, and completing ENO's Glass Portrait Trilogy. As one of the most radical and influential works in operatic history, this new interpretation presents a unique opportunity to introduce Glass's visionary masterpiece to new audiences through the artistry of an exceptional creative team and performers. This production also represents an exciting next step in ENO's growing presence in Greater Manchester. As we continue to create opera experiences and opportunities for and with communities in the city-region, it is fitting that such a boundary-pushing work forms part of that journey.

“We are delighted to be working alongside our co-producing partners on this landmark project and collaborating once again with Anthony Roth Costanzo and Zachary James, two extraordinary artists whose deep understanding of Glass's work has already been so powerfully demonstrated in ENO's acclaimed production of Akhnaten. Together, we look forward to reimagining a defining work of contemporary opera for a new generation, creating an experience that reflects both the international significance of Einstein on the Beach and the creative energy of Greater Manchester today.'

John McGrath, Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Factory International said: “We are incredibly proud to be premiering this landmark experiential production of Philip Glass's masterpiece Einstein on the Beach at our home in Aviva Studios alongside our co-producing partners. Following the unforgettable Angel's Bone with ENO and BBC Philharmonic Orchestra and Tao of Glass from Philip Glass and Phelim McDermott, this production will fill our vast Warehouse space with a huge cast of multi-talented singers and musicians for a transcendental journey through space and time”

Erica Whyman, Chair of Improbable, said: “We're so thrilled to be working alongside this extraordinary creative team to realise this new production - one that for Improbable has been 20 years in the dreaming. It's a joy to share in the ongoing creative collaboration between Philip Glass and Improbable and to see the final work of the Portrait Trilogy reach the stage as part of Philip's 90th birthday celebrations.”

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