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Cast has welcomed people from across Doncaster to enjoy a little Christmas magic, opening the dress rehearsal of its annual pantomime, Dick Whittington & His Cat, to local community groups, families and individuals who might otherwise face barriers to experiencing live theatre.

The special performance gives people the chance to enjoy the excitement of pantomime ahead of opening night, while helping Cast reach audiences who may not otherwise have the opportunity to visit. Working with more than 80 community organisations, charities and support groups, Cast makes complimentary tickets available to people experiencing financial hardship, social isolation, additional needs or challenging life circumstances. The open dress rehearsal is just one of the ways Cast helps people access live theatre, with a range of free and affordable ticket opportunities available throughout the year.

James Blakey, Director of Cast, said: 'We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of live theatre, and our annual open dress rehearsal is one of the ways we make that happen. Through our relationships with local organisations, we can reach people who might otherwise miss out, bringing families and communities together to share something special. It's always wonderful to see the theatre filled with people enjoying the magic of pantomime, and we're incredibly grateful to the organisations and individuals who help make these opportunities possible.'

For Rosemary Stephen, who supports unpaid carers through community group Step Forward, the invitation has become an important part of the group's calendar. She said: 'It's amazing. We look forward to it every year. Cast has been great at supporting the community. It's a social break for our carers, a bit of respite for them. They come, they enjoy it and then they go for a meal. It's like the start of the Christmas spirit for us all.'

Rosemary and her group were among 25 people from Step Forward invited to this year's performance. The group also helps spread the word about opportunities at Cast, encouraging other local organisations and communities to get involved. For some attendees, the opportunity to visit during the day is particularly important. Pete Hutchinson, from Doncaster People's Theatre, said: 'It's good for a person's mental health to be in company, and it helps them get out of the house and talk to other people.'

Cast works with a wide range of local partners to make these opportunities possible. Through its Theatre of Sanctuary commitment, it works with the Refugee Council to welcome children and families with experience of forced migration. It also partners with Changing Lives, Doncaster Housing for Young People and People Focused Group (PFG), alongside organisations supporting unpaid carers, people experiencing mental health challenges and families with additional needs.

The open dress rehearsal is complemented by additional complimentary tickets funded by local councillors, which are distributed through Cast's network of more than 80 community organisations and individuals. This helps ensure that people experiencing financial hardship can also enjoy a visit to the theatre. Alongside these initiatives, Cast offers other opportunities for free and discounted tickets throughout the year through its community partnerships and wider programme.

Local charities, community groups, social enterprises, schools and organisations working with communities across Doncaster can join the free Cast Community Network. Members receive information about complimentary events, discounted tickets and other opportunities for the people they support.

To find out more about joining the Cast Community Network or referring individuals and families for future opportunities, contact nicola@castindoncaster.com.

Dick Whittington & His Cat opens this weekend and runs from Friday 27 November 2026 until Sunday 3 January 2027 in Cast's Main Space, promising an unforgettable Christmas treat for the entire family.

Accessible performances take place on Monday 30 November at 10am, Wednesday 2 December at 1.30pm and Sunday 27 December at 3.30pm (BSL/Captioned); Saturday 5 December at 2pm (Audio Described); Tuesday 8 December at 10am and Sunday 3 January at 11.30am (Relaxed Performance); Saturday 12 December at 7pm and Monday 21 December at 6pm (BSL).

Tickets start at just £15 and can be purchased from the Cast box office by calling 01302 303959 or online at castindoncaster.com/events/dick-whittington-and-his-cat.

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