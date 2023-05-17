Cast Set for Sasha Regan's All-Male THE MIKADO at Wilton's Music Hall and on Tour

Following her critically acclaimed all-male productions of 'H.M.S. Pinafore' and 'The Pirates of Penzance', Sasha Regan is returning to Wilton's Music Hall - the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world - with Gilbert and Sullivan's irresistible 'The Mikado' from Wednesday 7 June to Saturday 1 July. Press night: Friday 9 June at 7.30pm.



The cast is today announced as Declan Egan (as Bertie Hugh), Sam Kipling (Miss Violet Plumb), Lewis Kennedy (Mikado), David McKechnie (Mr Cocoa), George Dawes (Wilfred Lush), Aidan Nightingale (Albert Barr), Owen Clayton (Lily Tring), Richard Russell Edwards (Hebe Flo), Christopher Hewitt (Kitty Shaw) with an ensemble featuring Harry Cooper-Millar, Oliver Bradley-Taylor, Patrick Cook, Struan Davidson, Franciso Gomes, Elliot Akeister, Shane Antony-Whitely.



After Wilton's Music Hall 'The Mikado' will tour to:

Theatre Royal Winchester 3 - 8 July

Theatre Royal Bath 10 - 15 July

Hall for Cornwall 20 - 22 July

One of G&S's most famous operettas, featuring the songs "A Wand'ring Minstrel I", "Behold the Lord High Executioner" and "Three little maids from school are we", 'The Mikado' is traditionally set in Japan. But this vibrant production successfully pokes playful fun at British politics and institutions by transposing the crazy storyline to an all-boys school in 1950s England. A school camping trip is visiting the far away land of Titipu - a place where flirting is banned on pain of death and where tailors can become Lord High Executioners but cannot cut off another's head, until they have cut off their own!



Regan's idea to transform these much-loved classics into all-male productions stems from her own

experience performing Gilbert and Sullivan at a single-sex school. Her shows are renowned for playing on the unique humour it creates.



Creative team:

Director Sasha Regan

Designer Ryan Dawson Laight

Choreographer Adam Haigh

Casting Adam Brahm

Producers Regan De Wynter Williams



Sasha Regan was recently awarded the Special Achievement Award at the Off West End Awards for her contribution to musical theatre.



Regan De Wynter William's 2022 production of 'H.M.S. Pinafore' was nominated Best Opera Production at this year's Offies.



The Mikado



With music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W. S. Gilbert, was their ninth of 14 operatic collaborations. It opened on 14 March 1885, in London, where it ran at the Savoy Theatre for 672 performances, the second-longest run for any work of musical theatre and one of the longest runs of any theatre piece up to that time. By the end of 1885, it was estimated that, in Europe and America, at least 150 companies were producing the opera.



About Wilton's Music Hall

Wilton's is a Grade II* building of international significance as it is the only surviving Grand Music Hall in the world, the foremost arts venue in the East End, Wilton's welcomes world-class artistic talent to the East End all year-round. Wilton's programmes and produces extraordinary music and theatre, which speak to the magical space of Wilton's and are enhanced by it. It is home to over 300 performances and over 80 productions each year. Wilton's has been home to the first East End BBC Prom, hosted the London International Mime Festival and championed new writing including plays by James Graham, Patterson Joseph, Chris Thorpe, and Joy Wilkinson. It has hosted international work from Hong Kong to Canada and the team of artistic associates have kept diversity at the heart of all they do. Recently named the fifth most iconic building in London by Time Out, Wilton's has a unique spirit that has

captured the imagination of generations of artists for over 160 years. Wilton's invest in the next

generation of actors, directors and musicians through its Heritage and Artistic Engagement programmes.

Performance Details:



'Sasha Regan's All Male

The Mikado'



directed by Sasha Regan





Wilton's Music Hall

Graces Alley,

London

E1 8JB



7 June - 1 July



Press Night: Friday 9 July at 7.30pm



Tuesday - Saturday at 7 30pm

Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm



Running time:

2 hours 10 minutes plus interval



Age Recommendation: 6+



Venue Website Click Here



Box Office: 020 7702 2789



Tickets: from £12.50