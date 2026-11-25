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AX2 Productions has revealed the cast of its forthcoming musical First Date, running from 4-28 February 2027 at Performance Lab in Wakefield. Leading the cast are James Banks as Aaron and Meg Riley as Casey, two very different personalities brought together for a blind date. They are joined by Jordan Donnelly (Man 1), Ben J Packer (Man 2) and Emily Botnen (Woman 2), who bring to life an assortment of characters, from interfering friends and former partners to the voices inside our heads.

With a book by Austin Winsberg and music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, First Date made its Broadway debut in 2013. The musical follows Aaron, an awkward but well-meaning newcomer to the dating scene, and Casey, a confident, independent serial dater, as they meet for a blind date in a busy New York restaurant. What should be a straightforward evening quickly descends into comic chaos as their inner thoughts, insecurities, past relationships and well-intentioned advice from friends and family burst into life around them.

As the evening progresses, the pair must navigate everything from embarrassing silences and questionable first impressions to the possibility that their unlikely encounter might lead to something more. First Date is a musical about taking chances, overcoming expectations and discovering that love rarely follows the script. Performance Lab will accommodate approximately 100 audience members per performance. Tickets are on sale now.

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