Cast Set For the UK Revival of FRANK'S CLOSET

Frank’s Closet was the off-West End cult hit of 2009. Staged at Hoxton Hall, one of England’s last remaining Victorian music halls, it sold-out to packed houses and glowing reviews.



Now it is to get its first London revival at the Union Theatre with additional new material by writer and composer Stuart Wood, directed by Sasha Regan.



Frank teeters on the precipice of marriage to his beloved Alan, who has given him an ultimatum – he must give up the toys and joys of singledom, and donate his fabulous collection of the dresses of iconic divas to the V&A museum. Amidst continual calls from Alan, his mother, and once (briefly) his father, Frank retreats into a fantasy world where he is The Chairman of The Music Hall.



Through the magical portal of his closet door, the divas visit him in turn, aided and abetted by a quartet of Gaiety Girls. Each diva delivers a musical number containing a gem of good, or at least well

intentioned, advice. But will frocks or fiancé ultimately triumph…?



Frank’s Closet is a high-camp, witty and poignant show, framed by the artifice of the musical hall (including magic and puppetry) and propelled by the increasingly surreal musical turns of the divas.



Frank’s Closet explores the conflict between fantasy and responsibility, liberty and conformity, with wit and heart, in a way that will chime with anyone who’s ever pondered the joys and terrors of a lifetime of commitment….



Cast:

Andy Moss (Frank) was Sam Wheat in Ghost the Musical, Eddie/Dr Scott in The Rocky Horror Show and was series regular Rhys Ashworth in Hollyoaks. His other TV roles include Deep Cuts, Casualty, Doctors and Cutting It.

Luke Farrugia (The Diva) was Timon in Disney’s Lion King: Rhythm of the Pride Lands and is currently playing Christina in Cinderella at Watford Palace Theatre.

Becky Bassett (Gaiety Gal) was Zoria/Queen Elizabeth I/The Doctor/Angel in the immersive stage show Dr Who Time Fracture. Her musicals include Summer Holiday (UK tour) and Crazy For You (Upstairs at the Gatehouse).

Oliver Bradley-Taylor (Gaiety Gal)recently played Bertie Hugh in Sasha Regan’s all-male Mikado (Wilton’s Music Hall & UK tour).

Sarah Freer (Gaiety Gal) was Pearl in The SpongeBob Musical (UK tour) and is currently in Peter Pan with Boy George (UK tour).

Olivia McBride (Gaiety Gal) is making her professional debut. During training she played Johanna in Sweeney Todd and Sister Mary Theresa in Sister Act.

Paul Toulson (Sheila Blige) was Dame Trott in Jack and the Beanstalk and Dame Joy Less in Cinderella (South Hill Park) and an international tour of Dr Dolittle.



Creative team:

Writer and Composer Stuart Wood

Director Sasha Regan

Music Director Anto Buckley

Production Designer Catherine Phelps

Choreographer Jo McShane

Producers Sasha Regan, Karim-Pasha Ladbon & Stephen MacLeod Barnes