Cast Set For THE GIRL FROM WICKTON at Lower Marsh Arts Club

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The cast has been announced for THE GIRL FROM WICKTON, opening at the Lower Marsh Arts Club on Wednesday 25 November. Performances will run Saturday 28th November - Wednesday 23rd December.

Written and directed by Oli Savage, winner of Best Innovation at the Off West End Awards, The Girl from Wickton is a fairy tale for adults, telling the story of Fia, and her journey into darkness and out the other side.

In the middle of winter, in the town of Wickton, there's an old tradition. Each year, when the day is at its darkest, and the night is at its longest, the people of Wickton gather to set their candles - their world-famous candles - ablaze, and banish out the night. It's a joyous affair, full of delight and dancing and revelry, and it's the pride of all the townsfolk.

Well. All except one. You see, Fia is sixteen years old, and she's never really seen the night sky. Which doesn't sit right with her at all. What's this obsession with blocking out the dark? Isn't there more to life?

But the lights in the forest on the edge of town - and the darkness amongst the trees - has been calling to her recently. So, when she gets some unexpected news about her place in this year's winter festival. Well, she does the only thing she can think to do. She flees.

This Christmas, join Fia on her adventure through the woods and out the other side again, meeting darkness, danger, and a sky full of stars, as she learns to find friends in the most unlikely of places, and light in even the darkest of nights.

The Girl from Wickton is a truly unique Christmas show from the team behind The Lost Library of Leake Street with an original score of folk music performed live.

PETE ASHMORE as DAD, TUCKETT & OTHERS

Credits include: Dial M for Murder and Time and Time Again (P W Productions); The Rivals, Uncle Vanya and The Circle (Orange Tree); Strangers on a Train, Bedroom Farce, Murder by Misadventure (Devonshire Park); Romeo & Juliet (Bristol Old Vic/Hackney Empire); Brief Encounter, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Stephen Joseph Theatre); The Jungle Book, A Christmas Carol (Watermill Theatre); Venice Preserved, The Provoked Wife (RSC); The Lovely Bones, Treasure Island (Birmingham Rep); Macbeth (National Theatre); A Christmas Carol (Theatre by the Lake); Vernon God Little, The Ruffian on the Stair, The Queen of Spades, The Lady Aoi, La Musica, Venice Preserved, Nothing (the Citizens Theatre & E59E59 Off Broadway); Arms and the Man, The Canterbury Tales, Aladdin (Watford Palace Theatre); Private Lives, A View from the Bridge, The Winter's Tale, Under Milk Wood, David Copperfield, Beauty and the Beast (Mercury Theatre); Treasure Island (Hall for Cornwall); Noises Off (Frinton Rep); Zorro (Charing Cross Theatre); The Dog Beneath the Skin (Jermyn Street Theatre);The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe, Arabian Nights (Sherman Cymru);The Emperor's New Clothes, House and Garden (Harrogate Theatre); The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith); Mansfield Park (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds); Hamlet (AFTLS US tour); Manchester Sound: The Massacre, Grimm Tales (Library Theatre); The Jungle Book (Lyric Theatre, Belfast); Public Property (Hampstead Theatre); Tom's Midnight Garden, Jemima Puddle-Duck (Unicorn Theatre); Cutlery Wars (Soho Theatre); One Snowy Night (Chichester Minerva Theatre).

Television includes: Code Zero (ITV), Suspect (Disney+), The Crown (Netflix), Silent Witness (BBC), Holby City (BBC) and The Bill (ITV)

NORMA BUTIKOFER as MA & OTHERS

Norma is a New York born, London based actor with a BA in Musical Theatre (SUNY Geneseo) and an MA in Acting (RCSSD). Theatre credits include Jack and The Beanstalk (Lyric Hammersmith), 1979 A Mariner's Tale (History Riot), and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Insane Root). Film/TV credits include The Conjuring: Last Rites (Chaves), Venom: Last Dance (Marcel), I Was Honey Boo Boo (Boland) and Homeland (Klik). She is also a seasoned audiobook narrator and can be found on various platforms. She totally thinks listening to a book counts as reading it, and will argue with anyone on this point.

FIN GARDNER as TOM & OTHERS

Fin trained at Rose Bruford College, First Class BA (Hons). Theatre includes: Have Ewe Herd?, Fisherman's Tail (4Front Theatre, UK Tour), Fisherman's Tail (Prisons Tour). Credits while training: Return to the Forbidden Planet, Burying Your Brother in the Pavement, Romeo and Juliet. Film and TV includes: Doctors (BBC), Dungeons and Dickheads, Survivor (Forgotten Birthday Films), The Support (Short), Monkey on One's Back (Short). Other includes: In the Trade, Apprentice on First Site (Electric House, Internet), Pre School Pop (Kids Barn Studios, Internet). Alongside his acting work, Fin also plays lead guitar in his funk rock band FLOWERDAD and for pop-country singer Madison Grace.

RONAY POOLE as FIA

Ronay is a British-Irish actor and puppeteer based in London. She is a scholarship graduate from the Guildford School of Acting and she works across theatre, film, puppetry and voice with a particular interest in collaborative and interdisciplinary forms of performance.

Her theatre credits include the Bush Theatre, The Royal Court Theatre, Lyric Hammersmith, the Pleasance Theatre, The Union Theatre, Wildfolke Theatre, Exit Productions and Paramount/Little Lion Entertainment. Her screen credits include BBC's Inside No. 9, ITV's Tell Me Everything, BBC's Motherland and the feature film The Laureate. She has recorded voiceovers for the United Nations. She played a lead role in the OffWestEnd Award-winning production The Lost Library of Leake Street which received the 2026 Innovation Award. She is excited to be back working at Vault Creative Arts on this beautiful new show.

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