Cast Set For STAG NIGHT at London's Canal Café Theatre

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The cast for Ian Bowkett's Stag Night has been announced. This brand new piece of UK musical theatre will be performed in the dark for an audience armed with flashlights.

Stag Night is the third musical by Ian Bowkett, the composer behind cult hits Sisyphus: A Rock 'n' Roll Musical and The Sam Neill Experience. Bowkett also writes about theatre and conducts interviews for The Mayor of Musical Theatre Podcast.

JoJo Meredith will play Actaeon, Ayesha Patel will play Diana, Jean-Paul Mark Shlom will play Jupiter/Arcas, and Kacey Wadge will play Callisto.

JoJo Meredith is an actor and composer born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Training: Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance. Theatres include: Wicked (Apollo Victoria); Fly More Than You Fall (Southwark Playhouse); Your Lie in April (Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Harold Pinter: Original West End Cast); Pacific Overtures (Menier Chocolate Factory); Death Note (London Palladium, Lyric). Recordings include: Your Lie in April (Original West End Cast Recording); Death Note (West End Concept Studio Recording). Other credits include: K-Pop Fever (World Tour); Olivier Awards 2026 (Wicked); Expeditions: Samurai (Voiceover: Steam); West End Live 2024 (Your Lie in April).

Ayesha Patel trained at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts. Her Theatre Credits Include: Rope Drop: The Unofficial Disney Parks Comedy (The Other Palace), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Frinton Summer Theatre), Love Quirks (The Other Palace), Romeo & Juliet (Bristol Old Vic, Hackney Empire & Belgrade Theatre), Go! The Musical (Upstairs at the Gatehouse), Lizzie: The Musical (Hope Mill Theatre, Southwark Playhouse), Broken Wings (Charing Cross Theatre) Broadway World Nominated, and Umm Kulthum & The Golden Era (Dubai Opera House), Television Includes: Ball and Boe's Very Merry Christmas (ITV).

Jean-Paul Mark Shlom is a multifaceted artist who has performed in many shows on the fringe circuit (Camden Fringe, GrimFest and Voila) as well as numerous cabarets at The Other Palace theatre with Sanderson & Rattray Productions. He has performed in numerous short films - having one of them screened at the BFI IMAX, and he has worked with RSC's My Neighbour Totoro's lyricist Hilmi Jaidin on his album of original compositions.

Kacey Wadge recently graduated from the Royal Academy of Music and is also a First-Class Honours graduate from the Guildford School of Acting in Actor-Musicianship and recipient of the Bice Bellairs Award. She was a featured soloist in To Maury with Love at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, workshopped the Olivier Award-winning musical The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and will make her professional debut in Scrooge the Musical at the Sec Armadillo in Glasgow.

Inspired by the ancient hunting myths from Ovid's Metamorphoses, Stag Night transports audiences to a violent post-apocalyptic world. Social cohesion is paramount, but as human insecurity infests an elite military camp, a peculiar love quadrangle emerges.

This innovative and experimental show will be performed entirely in the dark. While the action unfolds around the room and the cast sing through an original rock score of 21 songs, it is up to the audience and their torches to illuminate the performers and decide the focus of each scene.

No AI has been used in the writing or production of this show.

Stag Night will debut with three evening performances at Little Venice's Canal Café Theatre on December 3rd, 4th, and 5th. The show will last approximately 80 minutes without an interval.

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