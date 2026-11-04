Cast Set For A SHODDY DETECTIVE AND THE ART OF DECEPTION UK Tour

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A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception will embark on UK tour in 2027. A whodunnit featuring four actors and a dozen characters, the comedy production will tour venues next year.

Shoddy Theatre's founding cast members Mitch Donaldson and Becky Bartram will return to the roles of Lord Raeburn and Lady Raeburn, with Ben Thornton as Detective Pidcock, Oliver Holland as Dusty Wills and Georgia Ashford-Miller and Thomas Cove as understudies.

When a priceless painting goes missing at a private auction, Detective Stuart Pidcock is called upon to uncover the mystery. However, when he cannot solve it himself, he is forced to enlist the help of an old nemesis. Together, the pair must interrogate the many characterful suspects that reside at the manor, in order to catch the conniving culprit and solve the crime of the century!

A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception is written by Mitch Donaldson and Becky Bartram and directed by Daniel Buckroyd with set and costume design by Anna Kelsey, lighting design by Adam Foley, sound design by Sam Glossop, production management by Brian Watson, costume supervision by John Brooking and props supervision by Katie Balmforth. The Company Stage Manager is Scott McMullin and the Assistant Stage Manager is Aimee Whillis.

Shoddy Theatre is an award-winning Essex-based UK touring theatre company founded in 2018 by Mitch Donaldson following his graduation from East 15 Acting School. What began as a student-devised comedy project has grown into one of the UK's most exciting independent theatre companies, creating bold, accessible and entertaining work for audiences nationwide. Known for its distinctive blend of physical comedy, inventive storytelling and multi-rolling ensemble performance, Shoddy Theatre has built a reputation for producing theatre that is both highly skilled and joyfully chaotic.

The company's breakout production, A Shoddy Detective, evolved from its original graduate show and has since enjoyed sold-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe and Camden Fringe, extensive UK tours, and a successful transfer to London's West End. Praised by critics and audiences alike, the production established Shoddy Theatre as a leading voice in contemporary comedy theatre and demonstrated the company's ability to develop work from the fringe circuit to some of the UK's most prestigious stages.

The Production Garden is an award-winning theatre and event production company, co-founded by Joshua Beaumont and Matthew Emeny. Acclaimed productions include Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful, adapted and directed by Simon Reade (UK Tour 2026; Double Fringe Award nominee); Isobel Mcarthur's Olivier Award winning Pride and Prejudice* (*Sort Of) (CAA, Toronto, North American Premiere); Michelle Collins in Motorhome Marilyn by Ben Weatherill (World Premiere, Edinburgh); Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens as Eric & Ern (Garrick West End, Curve, Lowry and UK Tour); TPG's in-house production of Pride and Prejudice at The Abbey (Bath and Tewkesbury Abbeys, 2026); Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England (2025 Offie Award Winner, Adelaide Fringe Award Winner, Holden Street Theatre Award Winner; Southwark Playhouse, UK Tour, Australia); A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception (ARTS West End and UK Tour).

Tour Dates

The 2027 tour dates for A Shoddy Detective and the Art of Deception are: Chelmsford Theatre (28-30 January), Lowry, Salford (1-3 February), Hull Truck Theatre (4-5 February), Fareham Live (8-10 February), BEAM Hertford (11-13 February), City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds (15-16 February), Royal & Derngate, Northampton (18-20 February), Darlington Hippodrome (22-24 February), Blackpool Grand (25-27 February), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (1 March), Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (2-3 March), The Capitol Horsham (4-6 March), Tyne Theatre & Opera House (8-10 March), The Palace Theatre, Southend (15-17 March), Crewe Lyceum (21 March), Lichfield Garrick (22-24 March), Orchard Theatre, Dartford (31 March), Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (1-3 April), Malvern Theatres (5-7 April), Floral Pavilion, New Brighton (9-11 April), Cast, Doncaster (13-14 April), Lighthouse, Poole (19-21 April), Exeter Northcott Theatre (22-23 April), Grove Theatre, Dunstable (26 April), Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage (27 April) and The Montgomery Theatre, Sheffield (28-30 April).

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