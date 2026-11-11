Cast Set For A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Theatre Royal Bath

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Emma Rice Company has announced the full cast for the return of their hit show A Child's Christmas in Wales. The show will be performed at the Ustinov Studio, Theatre Royal Bath. Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, with music by Ian Ross, the production opens on 16 December, with previews from 9 December, and runs until 24 December. A Child's Christmas in Wales was originally produced at The Lucky Chance, Frome, in 2025. The returning performing company, Katy Owen, Tom Fox, Robyn Sinclair and Ian Ross are joined by Dan Parr.

In addition to its UK dates, Tristan & Yseult announces further international tour venues, including featuring as part of Hong Kong Arts Festival from 24 - 27 February 2027. Following its run at St Ann's Warehouse in New York City in November, the production returns to the UK, including newly added London performances at Alexandra Palace Theatre from 11 - 27 March.

The company also announced the return of much-loved Romantics Anonymous, a story of love, chocolate and finding the courage to be happy as part of its three-year partnership with Theatre Royal Bath, The Director's Cut, set to be staged in Bath in 2027. Full casting and dates to be announced.

Emma Rice says, "It's a genuine thrill to bring our magical show A Child's Christmas in Wales to The Ustinov Theatre in Bath. The fuzzy, soulful, poetic joy of our sellout run at The Lucky Chance in 2025 has stayed with us, and we can't wait to put our winter woollies back on and share the wonder with our Bath audience. This gem of a show really is what Christmas is about; memories, melancholy, mischief and community."

"Rediscovering shows has been a big part of our 2026 and our partnership with Bath has helped us revive and refresh both Malory Towers and Tristan & Yseult - all to the delight of some very happy audiences! Next up is our stunningly beautiful musical Romantics Anonymous. Rarely have I made a show as beloved as this one: it worked a gentle magic on all who created and saw it. Like Angélique creating her exquisite chocolates, fairy dust seems to float around this precious production and I, for one, cannot wait to experience its delicious delights again."

When did Christmas become so hectic? Have you ever craved a break from the bright colours, bustling shops and music so loud you fear your ears will ring for days? A Child's Christmas in Wales is the perfect antidote to festive madness. Come with us to a magical place of wit, warmth and wonder. Returning to the stage after a sellout run at Christmas 2025, Dylan Thomas' beloved poem is woven into a beautiful hour of heart-melting music, puppetry, shadows and rare imagination.

Biographies

Katy Owen's work for Emma Rice Company includes North by Northwest (UK and US tours), A Child's Christmas in Wales, The Little Match Girl and Happier Tales (The Lucky Chance), Wise Children (Old Vic and UK tour), Wuthering Heights (Bristol Old Vic, National Theatre and UK tour, US tour and The Holland Festival). She has also collaborated with Emma Rice on Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe), The Little Matchgirl and Other Happier Tales (Shakespeare's Globe and UK tour), 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips (Shakespeare's Globe and UK and US tours) and Rebecca (UK tour). Her other theatre credits include UBU karaoke! (Kneehigh), The Night Before Christmas (Chapter Arts Centre), Apparitions of Spirits with the Forsythe Sisters (Gaggle Babble), Maudie's Rooms (Sherman Theatre), The Little Match Girl (Theatr Iolo), Plum – And Me, Will, Cinders (Sherman Cymru) and David Copperfield (Riverside Theatre). Her television credits include The Story of Tracy Beaker; and for film Cyrano, Daddy's Girl and Princess and Peppernose.

Tom Fox's work for the company includes Tristan & Yseult (UK and international tour), A Child's Christmas in Wales, Wuthering Heights and The Little Match Girl and Happier Tales. His other theatre credits include Pride and Prejudice…But Funny, Journey to the Centre of the Earth (UK tours), Aesop's Fables (Theatre Royal Norwich), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Westacre Theatre), Frankenstein (On a Budget), Alice in Winterland, War of the Worlds (On a Budget), Suitcase Shakespeare: Macbeth, Suitcase Shakespeare: Romeo and Juliet and A Christmas Carol (Lamphouse Theatre).

Dan Parr's theatre credits include Archduke, Road (Royal Court Theatre), The Company of Wolves, The Kitchen Sink (New Vic Theatre), Much Ado About Nothing (Ramps On The Moon/Sheffield Theatres), Lava (Soho Theatre), The Big Corner (Bolton Octagon), Around The World In 80 Days, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Europe, Road, Romeo and Juliet, Kes (Leeds Playhouse), Weald (Finborough Theatre), Hamlet (Barbican), Britannia Waves The Rules, Scuttlers, Pages From My Songbook (Royal Exchange Theatre), Wanted! Robin Hood (Library Theatre) and DNA (The Lowry). His television credits include The Musketeers and Rocket's Island. His film credits include 2.0 Lucy, The Rise of the Krays, The Fall of the Krays and Halcyon Heights. Parr is also one of the founders of Hear The Picture, an actor-led audio description company, exploring creative access in theatre.

Robyn Sinclair's previous work with Emma Rice Company includes Malory Towers, Wuthering Heights, Blue Beard (UK tours), The Little Match Girl and Happier Tales (The Lucky Chance). Her other theatre credits include A Tale of Two Cities (Marlowe Theatre and UK tour), Flyby (National Theatre Studio), The Grapes of Wrath (National Theatre), The Enormous Crocodile (Leeds Playhouse and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (Watermill Theatre), Wildfire Road (Sheffield Theatres), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (Gillian Lynne Theatre, UK tour), Amélie (Criterion Theatre), Mog (The Wardrobe Ensemble, Royal & Derngate and The Old Vic), Electrolyte (Wildcard Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (New Vic Theatre), Mood Music (The Old Vic), The Snow Queen (Theatre Clwyd, Paperfinch Theatre) and Much Ado About Nothing (Oxford Shakespeare Company).

Emma Rice is the Artistic Director of Emma Rice Company and is an internationally respected theatre-maker and director. For Emma Rice Company she has adapted and directed Tristan & Yseult, A Child's Christmas in Wales, North by Northwest, The Buddha of Suburbia, Blue Beard, The Little Matchgirl and Happier Tales, Wuthering Heights, Bagdad Café, Angela Carter's Wise Children, Enid Blyton's Malory Towers and Romantics Anonymous. As Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe: Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream and The Little Matchgirl (and Other Happier Tales). Rice worked for Kneehigh as an actor, director and Artistic Director, creating critically acclaimed productions including: The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, Cymbeline (in association with RSC), A Matter of Life and Death (in association with National Theatre), Brief Encounter (in association with David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers Productions), Don John (in association with the RSC and Bristol Old Vic), Wah! Wah! Girls (in association with Sadler's Wells and Theatre Royal Stratford East for World Stages), and Steptoe and Son. She received the Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre award at the 2019 UK Theatre Awards.

Ian Ross is a Bristol-based multi-instrumentalist and Composer and leads the band Eleven Magpies. Previous work with Emma Rice Company as Composer includes The Little Match Girl and Happier Tales (The Lucky Chance), Wuthering Heights (UK, US tour, The Holland Festival, Australia and Asia tour), Bagdad Café (Old Vic), Malory Towers (UK tour) and Wise Children (UK tour). His other theatre credits include Brief Encounter, The Red Shoes, Don John, The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Dead Dog in a Suitcase, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, The Very Old Man with Enormous Wings, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk (Kneehigh), Twelfth Night (Shakespeare's Globe), The Cat and the Canary (Told by an Idiot and Chichester Festival Theatre) and The Winter's Tale (Tobacco Factory Theatres). As Music Director, his credits include Girl from the North Country (Toronto 2019, Runway) and London Tide (National Theatre).

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming