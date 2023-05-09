Cast Revealed For The Return Of GRINDR: THE OPERA

Performances run 25 May  - 8 July  2023 at the Union Theatre.

James Aymon, Grant Jackson, James Lowrie, Christian Lunn, Billy J Vale, Dereck Walker, Santino Zapico, James Aymon, Grant Jackson, James Lowrie, Christian Lunn, Billy J Vale, Dereck Walker and Santino Zapico have been announced as the cast for the new production of 'Grindr: The Opera', which puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera.

With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, 'Grindr: The Opera', Book, Music & Lyrics by Erik Ransom, directed by William Spencer, is a daring, humorous look at the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift: Grindr.

GRINDR, a mythical siren from remote antiquity, has been awoken from its millennial slumber by technology. Its power, which is derived from human lust, is exhibited as it manipulates its gay devotees in a soaring soprano...

Union Theatre
Arch 22 & 23 Old Union Yard Arches 229 Union Street London SE1 0LR

Press night : Wednesday 7 June at 7.30pm

James Aymon recently played Buttons in 'Once upon a Panto' (UK tour) as well as a singer, dancer and vocal captain for Celebrity Cruise Lines.

Grant Jackson's recent roles include Referee Angel in 'Kinky Boots', Bella Du Ball in 'Queenz' (UK tour), 'Top Hat' (Upstairs at the Gatehouse) and 'We Will Rock You'.

James Lowrie has just finished an international tour and West End run as Denym in 'Bat Out of Hell'. He was also Lumiukko in 'Frostbite - Who Pinched My Muff?' (Garden Theatre).

Christian Lunn played Riff Raff in the European Tour of 'The Rocky Horror Show'. He was in the original award-winning cast of 'Grindr the Opera' in 2018 and played 'Little John' in Lionel Bart's 'Twang!! The Musical' at the Union Theatre.

Billy J Vale is a recent graduate of Arts Ed. Earlier this month he was in 'Dr Zhivago in Concert' (London Palladium).

Dereck Walker returns to the role of Don from the original award-winning cast of 'Grindr The Opera!'. Recent theatre credits include Grandma in 'George's Marvellous Medicine' (Birmingham Stage) and Tin Man in "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz" ( PMA Productions).

Santino Zapico is a recent graduate of Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance making his professional debut.

Creative team:
Director and Choreographer William Spencer
Assistant Director Amy Kinnear
Musical Director Aaron Clingham
Designer David Shields
Design Assistant Ryan Webster
Lighting Designer Jonathan Chan
Sound Designer Joshua Robins
Production Manager - Alistair Lindsay
Producer Peter Bull




