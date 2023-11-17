Cast Changed Revealed for CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/PAGLIACCI at The Royal Opera House

Jorge de León will take over from Fabio Sartori the role of Canio for all performances of Pagliacci at The Royal Opera House. This will be his House debut.

Jorge de León has received international acclaim for his performances over his 20-year career. He has previously performed Cavalleria rusticana at La Scala, Milan; Tosca, Madama Butterfly, Macbeth and Aida at the Wiener Staatsoper; Aida at the Metropolitan Opera New York; Tosca, Aida, Manon Lescaut, Un ballo in maschera and La forza del destino at the Deutsche Oper Berlin, and Tosca at Bayerische Staatsoper.

The rest of the cast remains unchanged, with Daniel Oren conducting Aleksandra Kurzak (Santuzza), Roberto Alagna (Turiddu), Dimitri Platanias (Alfio/Tonio) and Anna Princeva (Nedda).