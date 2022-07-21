Cast Announced for THE CANTERVILLE GHOST at Southwark Playhouse

The cast of four valiant vaudevillians has been announced for Oscar Wilde's uproarious spectacular The Canterville Ghost, which will haunt and delight audiences at the Southwark Playhouse this autumn, as part of a wider UK Tour. The gloriously ghoulish show, directed by Olivia Jacobs, is part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the award-winning theatre company Tall Stories.

The production will run Tuesday 11th October - Saturday 5th November 2022.

Matt Jopling (The Canterville Ghost, UK Tour, Beauty and the Beast, New Wolsey Theatre, What The Ladybird Heard; The Lyric, UK/International Tour) will have audiences guffawing as the comedian, and Callum Patrick Hughes (The Great Gatsby, The Queen's Theatre Hornchurch; NewsRevue, Canal CafÃ©; Venus and Adonis, Wardrobe Theatre) will conjure excitement as the illusionist.

Katie Tranter will read minds as a phenomenal psychic (The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Iris Theatre; Little Lily Harley, The Rude Mechanicals; Rumpelstiltskin, Insane Root), and Steve Watts (As You Like It, Cheek by Jowl; Jumpers, National Theatre/Piccadilly; My Fair Lady, Theatre Royal, Drury Lane/UK tour) completes the cast as the incomparable compere.

These extraordinary entertainers will bring their sensational variety acts to the stage - woven into Oscar Wilde's spooky story of the ghost of Sir Simon de Canterville, who vanished without a trace 300 years ago.

When the Otis family move into Canterville Hall, they're warned about the fearsome ghost that stalks its corridors. But the Otis family are a thoroughly modern bunch - has anyone warned the Canterville Ghost about them?

Olivia Jacobs, co-founder of Tall Stories and director, comments I'm thrilled to be working on The Canterville Ghost with this talented bunch. It's a show I have a huge affection for - a brilliant story with a lot of laughs but also a huge amount of heart. You never know what will happen behind the gates of Canterville Hall...

Tall Stories was founded in 1997 by Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell, who have created all the company's shows since then. The award-winning company is celebrating their 25th anniversary year and continues to create shows for all ages. As a registered charity, Tall Stories has become internationally recognised for its exciting blend of storytelling theatre, original music and lots of laughs.