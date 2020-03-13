Cardiff's Pub Theatre The Other Room Presents ​REVOLT. SHE SAID. REVOLT AGAIN.

Cardiff's pub theatre a??The Other Rooma?? announces today that a??Revolt. She said. Revolt again. by Alice Bircha?? will be the final showcase of the theatre's creative development scheme, the Professional Pathways Programme, which is now in its second year.



The Other Room's Trainee Director, Nerida Bradley, and Trainee Producer, Ben Clark, will take on the production written by Alice Birch as their culminating project of the programme, following last year's Professional Pathways show, Samantha Jones and Yasmin Williams's production of Crave by Sarah Kane.

Written in 2014, a??Revolt a?? is a raw, bold and experimental piece about modern womanhood that interrogates and challenges traditions of language, behaviour and relationships. Written in powerful and provocative vignettes, each section is a call for radical action to ignite a revolution of mind, body and spirit amongst women. It will run at The Other Room from a??April 28th to May 10tha??.

This will be the Welsh debut of a??Revolt. She said. Revolt again., as well as the first time any Alice Birch work will be performed professionally in Wales.



The play will be produced in partnership with students from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama (RWCMD), featuring George Ormerod, Nia Gandhi and Thea Mayeux as cast members.



The Professional Pathways Programme is a year-long scheme supported by the Wales Millennium Centre and RWCMD, which aims to provide a genuine route into the industry for Welsh or Wales-based emerging Directors and Producers.



Trainee Director Nerida Bradley comments:



" 'Most importantly, this play should not be well behaved.'

When I read this instruction within the playtext, it felt like a dare. I've never come across a text as playful or as volatile. Birch rips theatrical form to shreds and then pieces it back together, again and again. Language and violence become inseparable. Everything falls apart. We rebuild. When the fuck will anything get better?

Revolt. She said. Revolt again. asks: how far must the movement for gender equality go in order to create change? Birch presents it to us as an impossible manifesto: defiant and desperate. A step by step guide for yet another revolution.

For me, the Trainee Showcase feels like a statement of intent. The previous Trainee Showcase was a??Crave, a??directed by the formidable Samantha Jones. I think what Sam demonstrated was that emerging creatives can make the bravest choices and are the right people to do so. I feel terrified but very excited to create this production in her footsteps.

I am so excited to be collaborating with emerging designers and actors from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama whose boldness, work ethic and attention to detail have completely informed the language of the entire piece even in the early stages.a?? a??I also feel very honoured that this production is a true collaboration between myself and Ben Clark, an emerging producer who possesses a true creative voice and an unparalleled understanding of text. Ben is an endlessly kind and generous person who has acted as a grounding force throughout the process.

Thank you to all of The Other Room team for their unwavering support. It is truly a building which invests in and empowers young creatives, even handing over its platform to be played with. Let's just hope it isn't a waste of time!"

Trainee Producer Ben Clark comments:

"Alice Birch's a??Revolt. She said. Revolt again. a??has a depth that is fascinating to explore. It is an encompassing text - at once funny, shocking, and horrific. At times the message of a??Revolt a?? is subtle, at others violently overwhelming. Birch tells us that 'this play should not be well-behaved' as she mocks theatrical convention and demonstrates the absurdities of language. But for all the cutting humour and radical playfulness, a??Revolt a?? is purposeful. It interrogates Western power structures and their effects on the female individual, and questions how they can be overhauled. Birch felt compelled to write this play - it is reactionary and provocative, and it's relevance remains glaringly obvious.

I am incredibly proud to be delivering this project alongside such an inspiring team of emerging artists. The talent and enthusiasm of every member has been astounding, and has made this process continuously invigorating. To be paired with Nerida in my Traineeship, and given the opportunity to work so closely with her, has been a phenomenal experience. In her artistry and activism she is both fearless and compassionate, motivated always by a resolute social conscience. Nerida works with a drive and creative flair that I can barely keep up with, and I am so grateful to be on this journey with her.

My thanks and appreciation to The Other Room cannot be understated either. This is a theatre that creates world-class work, and one that constantly strives to champion emerging artists. Under the Professional Pathways Programme, TOR was the first organisation to invest in me as a Producer, and there is nowhere else I would rather have my debut production staged. I am honoured that our performance of a??Revolt. She said. Revolt again. a??shall be the first professional run of any Alice Birch work in Wales, and I can't wait to see it on The Other Room's stage."

Tickets are available from a??www.otherroomtheatre.coma??. To keep updated on the show, follow the team on Twitter (@TORtheatre), Facebook (www.facebook.com/otherroomtheatre) or Instagram (www.instagram.com/otherroomtheatre).





