Carbon Theatre to Launch The Story Den Project in Wigan Libraries

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Following the success of Cub, which reached more than 4,000 young people and their families across the East Midlands and North West, Carbon Theatre is embarking on an exciting new audio adventure with The Story Den Project.

The project aims to unleash children's imaginations through two new audio adventures, co-created with young people and experienced inside immersive listening dens in local libraries. Combining imaginative storytelling with hands-on exploration, the dens invite children to step into new worlds, connect with nature and explore our planet's future through the power of sound.

At the heart of the project is the idea of 'Thrutopias': stories that move beyond the despair of dystopias and the ideals of utopias to imagine realistic, achievable pathways towards a better future. Working alongside children aged 7–11 from Wigan borough, Carbon Theatre will co-create two new audio stories exploring our relationship with the natural world and the climate crisis.

The Story Den Project is set to reach more than 5,000 children across the Wigan borough through its engaging programme which includes family sessions, creative workshops and a 12-week library tour throughout the summer and autumn of 2027. Story Den designer Bethany Wells has been commissioned to create three bespoke pop-up structures to accompany the tales conjured by Cat Stobbs and Oliver Bishop.

Accessibility is an important consideration throughout The Story Den Project, with inclusive resources designed to support children with a range of access needs. These include British Sign Language (BSL) versions of the stories and sensory props within the listening dens, offering children different ways to engage with the stories and fully immerse themselves in the experience.

Zha Olu, Head of Arts at Wigan Youth Zone, comments 'Wigan Youth Zone is delighted to be collaborating with Carbon Theatre on this exciting new project. This partnership will give our junior members the opportunity to explore their creativity, create meaningful stories, and see their work shared across the borough.'

Councillor Chris Ready, cabinet portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, at Wigan Council, comments 'The Story Den Project is fantastic for Wigan Borough Libraries to be involved with, and a wonderful opportunity for our young people.

By supporting Carbon Theatre, we can help build creativity, confidence and storytelling skills for our young people, while giving them a platform to express themselves in new and engaging ways. We look forward to seeing the inspiring stories that emerge from this partnership and celebrating the creativity of everyone involved.'

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