Camden Fringe At Canal Cafe Theatre Presents MINE (OR UNAPOLOGETICALLY AUTISTIC) 

Actor Daniel Toney will make his writing debut at the Camden Fringe Festival this year, with his one-man show about autism, what it's like growing up with it and what it means to be on the spectrum in the twenty first century. 

As someone who was diagnosed very early in life, Daniel wishes to showcase how autism can be portrayed without it coming across as a taboo subject to be wary of.  

The Writer of the Show (a very literal character name) takes you on a staggered tour through life on the spectrum and encourages the audience to laugh along at all the curve balls that autism throws your way, from getting a diagnosis to coping in social situations.  

As the Writer of the Show mentions he is “not saying everybody sees the world like this, but this is a perspective that maybe you never had.”  

Using loose anecdotes and observations about autism, the performer invites you to observe a truthful, but humorous depiction of autism and how it is capable of being talked about and even joked about without fear of offence. The show helps to increase the representation of neurodiversity and, with the writer and performer being neurodiverse, inspire those on the spectrum to tell their stories. 

 

Friday 18th August @ 7:30pm  

Saturday 19th August @ 7:30pm 

Sunday 20th August @ 9:00pm 

 

Running time: 60 minutes. 

Age recommendation: Ages 15+ 

Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.   

 

Box Office: https://canalcafetheatre.com/our-shows/mine/ 

020 7289 6054

Tickets: £6/£8 (+ £1.50 booking fee) 




