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Following this year's tour, CBeebies will be back in 2027 bringing the ultimate family party experience to venues around the country! Leading the celebrations will be CBeebies megastar Mr Tumble (BAFTA award-winning Justin Fletcher MBE), alongside the much-loved Duggee. Joining them on the five-star family show, will be a rotating cast of CBeebies favourites including; George Webster, Evie Pickerill, Nigel Clarke, Rebecca Keatley, Rhys Stephenson, Joanna Adeyinka-Burford and Dodge (Warrick Brownlow-Pike).

Every performance also stars BSL interpreter, Emma Jane Mansfield, ensuring everyone can join the fun in an epic party packed with mega moments for all the family, stupendous surprises, and sensational songs including a remix of the iconic CBeebies' Goodnight Song by rave legends, Utah Saints.

Mr Tumble said: “I've got a very special announcement for all of my friends! CBeebies House Party LIVE will be back next year! Woo Hoo! We'd love you to join us at our party for singing, dancing, balloons, bubbles and lots of family fun! See you there!”

The must-see family show is written and directed by Justin Fletcher and produced by the team behind CBeebies House and CBeebies Bedtime Stories. It's a celebration of inclusivity and togetherness designed to bring families together for joyful, shared experiences that spark imagination and create magical memories.

Lesley Bailey, Head of Franchise Brands BBC Content said: “The response to CBeebies House Party Live has been fantastic, and we're so pleased to be bringing the show to even more families in 2027, including for the first time in Glasgow and Cardiff.”

There's something truly magical about seeing children and their grown-ups sharing unforgettable moments with their favourite CBeebies friends, and we can't wait to create more joy, laughter and memories as the live show travels to new towns and cities across the UK"

In 2027 CBeebies House Party Live! Will visit Oxford, Wimbledon, Cardiff, Glasgow and Chester. Get ready to rave…with dancing, singing, streamers, giant jellies and bubbles galore….and of course, a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

Tour Dates

New Theatre Oxford www.atgtickets.com/oxford

17 February 2027

New Wimbledon Theatre www.atgtikets.com/Wimbledon

18 February 2027

New Theatre Cardiff www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

28 February 2027

Pavillion Theatre Glasgow www.paviliontheatre.co.uk

07 March 2027

Storyhouse, Chester www.storyhouse.com

14 March 2027

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