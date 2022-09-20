Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bush Theatre Announces THE KOLA NUT DOES NOT SPEAK ENGLISH

Performances run 28 November - 17 December.

UK Regional News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 20, 2022  
Bush Theatre Announces THE KOLA NUT DOES NOT SPEAK ENGLISH

Following the success of the Bush Theatre's Studio season, a laboratory for the very best in new writing, new stories, and new experiences, hosting world-class plays about things that matter from some of the best up-and-coming artists, the venue today announces The Kola Nut Does Not Speak English. Written and performed by Tania Nwachukwu and previously seen at the Vault Festival in 2020 will open in the Bush Studio on 28 November (Press night 30 November).

"I trip over words in English. I trip over words in Igbo.

Sometimes it feels like my tongue fails me."

Tasha needs to tell us a story. About her life, the North-West London flat where she grew up, and the houseplants she can't keep alive. Suddenly, the distance between herself and the generations of green-fingered Igbo women that came before her feels greater than ever.

The Storyteller cuts in - she has a story to tell too. The story of Eze and the Kola tree. A story she needs us to hear. Especially now, when the tree is struggling to survive and the fruit that holds the memories of its people dating back centuries could be lost forever.

Through immersive storytelling, dance, and song, The Kola Nut Does Not Speak English is a glorious celebration of self-discovery written and performed by Tania Nwachukwu (The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives, Arcola) that celebrates African theatre practices and proudly embraces the power of telling your own story.

Tania Nwachukwu is an Igbo performer, writer, and educator, born and raised in London. She is the co-founder of Black in the Day, a member of Octavia Poetry Collective and a Barbican Young Poets alumna. She trained at Mountview where she received her MA in Performance (Acting). She is a visiting lecturer at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and Mountview. Tania's previous work includes: The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives (Arcola); All The Places We Could Travel (Derby); and The Irregulars (Netflix).

The Bush continues its commitment to freelance practitioners by employing a core group of creatives to work on all four Studio shows this season including set and costume designer Georgia Wilmot, lighting designer Laura Howard, sound designer Bella Kear and production manager Ruth Burgon. They have created a common space for the Studio season, uniting the four different worlds of the plays and collaborating with different directors on each show.

An earlier version of The Kola Nut Does Not Speak English was presented by Nouveau Riche at VAULT Festival 2020.

Tickets priced from £10 (concessions available) can be booked at bushtheatre.co.uk or at the Box Office on 020 8743 5050.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


BAD VICTIMS Comes to The Courtyard Theatre Next MonthBAD VICTIMS Comes to The Courtyard Theatre Next Month
September 20, 2022

Bad Victims, a new play by award-nominated British US-based playwright Joanna Pickering will have its London Exclusive Preview at The Courtyard Theatre in Hoxton, UK. 
Photos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum TheatrePhotos: First Look at ROAD at Oldham Coliseum Theatre
September 17, 2022

Oldham Coliseum Theatre has released production images for their production of Road,  Jim Cartwright’s (Rise and Voice of Little Voice) powerful game changing snapshot of Lancashire life during Thatcher’s England in the 80s. Check out a first look at the production photos here.
Photos: First Look At IN THIS SMOKING CHAOS As Part Of The Blueprint Festival At Queen's Theatre HornchurchPhotos: First Look At IN THIS SMOKING CHAOS As Part Of The Blueprint Festival At Queen's Theatre Hornchurch
September 16, 2022

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released the first production photos of In This Smoking Chaos, the show continues from Wednesday 21 September to Saturday 24 September as part of the Theatre’s Blueprint Festival.
The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in OctoberThe Stables Theatre and Art Gallery to Present WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? in October
September 16, 2022

An exciting new production of Edward Albee’s classic play opens at The Stables Theatre and Art Gallery on Oct 28, 2022. Presented in the round, a first for The Stables Theatre, director Hugo Trebels and the cast invite you to experience this play in an intimate setting.
Betti & Bruce to Make UK Debut With BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN THE UK!Betti & Bruce to Make UK Debut With BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN THE UK!
September 16, 2022

Fresh off the heels of touring the US and Ireland, the Musical Comedy Duo, Betti & Bruce, are making their United Kingdom debut from 23 September through 19 October in their musical comedy cabaret: Betti & Bruce: Trapped in the UK!