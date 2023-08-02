Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory

Brooklyn Rep presents Scritches #2, an international new play festival August 27-28 at “the center of queer London performance” The Glory in Haggerston.

Scritches #2 matchmakes US-based writers with UK-based directors to create new plays sparked by virtual dates to the iconic arcade of modernity, Novelty Automation.

Scritches #2 will see collaborations between:

Charlie O'Leary (recent MFA at the Iowa Playwrights Workshop) and Bryony Maguire (recent BA Actor-Muso at Mountview)

Daaimah Mubashshir (award-winning founder of Everyday Afroplay) and Gabriel Mokake (acting credits include OLC of Hamilton, Dreamgirls and The Color Purple.)

Daphne Always (New York cabaret Icon) and Charles Quittner (All the Fraudulent Horse Girls, In the Basement)

Hugo Crick-Furman (Not Another Drag Competition Finalist, Bread and Puppet Theatre in Vermont) and Emily Baldwin (BK Rep Producer, Access All Areas)

“There's a culture of event-specific-short-play festivals in New York we're trying to make in The Glory basement,” notes BK Rep Artistic Director Charles Quittner. “It's a thrilling queer lineup of artists from the Brooklyn and London drag scenes, West End babies and off-bway leaders,”

At Scritches, audiences can expect short premiere musicals, experimental works, and hilarious new writing inspired by a London gem-of-a place, all ending in a pizza party. Scritches is produced by Emily Baldwin and Charles Quittner for Brooklyn Rep. Tickets are available on Outsavvy: Tickets are priced at 10, 15, and 30. Shows are Sunday, 27 August and Monday 28 August with doors at 19:00 and shows at 19:30 at the Glory in Haggerston (281 Kingsland Rd) Click Here

Brooklyn Rep Presents playful theatrical happenings in the basement of The Glory. Shows: All the Fraudulent Horse Girls (OffComm Award), In the Basement, and Scritches. Horse Girls… returns to the Glory in early October, Basement… in late January. Follow along @bkrepuk on insta.