Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory

Events run August 27-28.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 2 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 
Photos: First Look at ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Open-Air Lavender Theatre Photo 3 Photos: First Look at ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Open-Air Lavender Theatre
Review: BBC PROMS AT SAGE GATESHEAD: SELF ESTEEM & ROYAL NORTHERN SINFONIA, Sage Gateshead Photo 4 Review: BBC PROMS AT SAGE GATESHEAD: SELF ESTEEM & ROYAL NORTHERN SINFONIA, Sage Gateshead

Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory

Brooklyn Rep Hosts Scritches #2, a New International Play Festival at The Glory

Brooklyn Rep presents Scritches #2,  an international new play festival August 27-28 at “the center of queer London performance” The Glory in Haggerston. 

Scritches #2 matchmakes US-based writers with UK-based directors to create new plays sparked by virtual dates to the iconic arcade of modernity, Novelty Automation. 

Scritches #2 will see collaborations between:

Charlie O'Leary (recent MFA at the Iowa Playwrights Workshop) and Bryony Maguire (recent BA Actor-Muso at Mountview)

Daaimah Mubashshir (award-winning founder of Everyday Afroplay) and Gabriel Mokake (acting credits include OLC of Hamilton, Dreamgirls and The Color Purple.)

Daphne Always (New York cabaret Icon) and Charles Quittner (All the Fraudulent Horse Girls, In the Basement) 

Hugo Crick-Furman (Not Another Drag Competition Finalist, Bread and Puppet Theatre in Vermont) and Emily Baldwin (BK Rep Producer, Access All Areas)

“There's a culture of event-specific-short-play festivals in New York we're trying to make in The Glory basement,” notes BK Rep Artistic Director Charles Quittner. “It's a thrilling queer lineup of artists from the Brooklyn and London drag scenes, West End babies and off-bway leaders,” 

At Scritches, audiences can expect short premiere musicals, experimental works, and hilarious new writing inspired by a London gem-of-a place, all ending in a pizza party. Scritches is produced by Emily Baldwin and Charles Quittner for Brooklyn Rep. Tickets are available on Outsavvy: Tickets are priced at 10, 15, and 30. Shows are Sunday, 27 August and Monday 28 August with doors at 19:00 and shows at 19:30 at the Glory in Haggerston (281 Kingsland Rd) Click Here

Brooklyn Rep Presents playful theatrical happenings in the basement of The Glory. Shows: All the Fraudulent Horse Girls (OffComm Award), In the Basement, and Scritches. Horse Girls… returns to the Glory in early October, Basement… in late January. Follow along @bkrepuk on insta.




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme Photo
Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury Reveals 2023-24 Programme

Artistic Director David Sefton has announced the 2023-24 programme for the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury.

2
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning Photo
Cast Revealed For Site-Specific TWELFTH NIGHT at The Mill at Sonning

Last year The Mill at Sonning produced an incredibly successful run of Noël Coward’s STILL LIFE, directed by Tam Williams and staged in the Waterwheel Bar, which was transformed into a 1930s train station buffet.  Now Tam is taking over the Mill’s restaurant for his next  immersive production, one of the most popular comedies ever written - Shakespeare’s ‘Twelfth Night’.

3
THE LIGHTBULB PRINCESS Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE LIGHTBULB PRINCESS Will Embark on UK Tour

The award-winning companies Tutti Frutti Productions and One Tenth Human have teamed up to premiere The Lightbulb Princess, a fun-filled, sparkling new extravaganza for children exploring the sensational science behind electricity.  

4
Cast Announced For TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour, Kicking Off This October Photo
Cast Announced For TWELVE ANGRY MEN UK Tour, Kicking Off This October

Bill Kenwright Ltd announces the cast for the return of record-breaking production Twelve Angry  Men by Reginald Rose.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Twisted Tales
The Cockpit (8/25-8/26)VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brown Boys Swim
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Sphere of Light
The Festival Theatre at Hever Castle (8/04-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Derby Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
Belgrade Theatre (9/19-9/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You