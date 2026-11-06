Bron Lewis Will Bring BRUTAL Tour to UK and Ireland in 2027

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Australian comedian Bron Lewis has announced a UK and Ireland tour of her new stand-up show, Brutal, in 2027, following a year in which she sold more than 40,000 tickets across national and international tours.

In Brutal, Lewis explores the frustrations of everyday life, from raising increasingly outspoken children and navigating relationships to enduring uncomfortable social situations. While she spends much of her day holding back what she really thinks, the stage offers an opportunity to speak freely.

Lewis left her teaching career in 2020 to pursue stand-up comedy. She was named co-winner of Australia's Raw Comedy competition in 2022 and received a Best Newcomer nomination at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2023.

Since then, she has amassed more than one million social media followers and over 200 million views across her online content. In 2026, she received the inaugural VicScreen Greenlight Award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and completed a sold-out Australian tour, along with sold-out engagements in London and Edinburgh.

Her television appearances include Guy Mont Spelling Bee and ABC's Urzila. She also recently published her memoir, I'm Not Mad (Anymore).

Tickets for Lewis's 2027 UK and Ireland tour will go on general sale Wednesday, November 11, at 12 p.m. GMT.

An artist presale will begin Tuesday, November 10, at 11 a.m. GMT and continue until Wednesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. GMT, or until the presale allocation sells out.

Fans can register for presale access at impatientproductionsuk.com/signup.

Complete tour dates and ticket information are available at impatientproductionsuk.com.

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