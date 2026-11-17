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Brick Lane Music Hall will open 2027 - its 35th anniversary year - with Sleeping Beauty and the Little Prick, a brand-new pantomime for grown-ups written and directed by Lucy Hayes. Running from 21st January to 6th March 2027, the production brings the venue's trademark humour, music and music hall mischief to a fresh take on the classic fairytale.

Brick Lane Music Hall has long followed its own festive calendar, presenting a variety show throughout December before welcoming audiences back for its annual pantomime for grown-ups in January through to March.

Just like Brick Lane Music Hall itself, Princess Rose is turning 35, but her birthday celebrations are under threat from a terrible curse cast upon her as a baby by the wicked fairy Carabooze. Having spent her entire life dodging needles, avoiding sharp objects and generally living in fear of a little prick, Rose is thoroughly exhausted and determined to break the curse once and for all. But this Sleeping Beauty has no intention of waiting around for a handsome prince to save her. Taking matters into her own hands, Rose enlists the help of Nanny Fanny and her identical twin sons, Willy and Billy Prick, to outwit Carabooze

There is, however, a contingency plan that acknowledges the potential need for a little patriarchal tradition. 100 princes have been invited to Rose's birthday party, ready to deliver the all-important kiss should the curse take effect. Unfortunately, not a single one has bothered to RSVP.

To add to the subterfuge and chicanery, in a further attempt to evade her fate, Rose recruits a servant girl to pose as her royal double at the party - setting the stage for a chaotic adventure of mistaken identities, scheming villains and an unexpected royal wedding.

With a 35-year-old heroine determined to write her own story, a formidable female villain and a prince whose affections are directed elsewhere, Sleeping Beauty and the Little Prick puts a very contemporary twist on the traditional tale.

Lucy Hayes, writer and director, said, “I wanted to have some fun with the idea of a princess who doesn't need rescuing, while keeping all the ridiculous characters, music and mischief that make a Brick Lane Music Hall pantomime what it is. It's a huge celebration, with plenty of surprises, and the perfect way to begin our 35th anniversary year.'

Lucy returns as writer and director following her previous pantomimes Jack and His Giant Stalk and Pinocchio and His Wooden Whopper. Her wider writing credits include Bitter Lemons, which premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe before transferring to London's Park Theatre, was shortlisted for the Popcorn Prize in association with the BBC and published by Methuen. Her work as a director, assistant director and associate director includes productions at Shakespeare's Globe, Hampstead Theatre and Bristol Old Vic.

'Sleeping Beauty and The Little Prick' also sees Lucy directing her father, Brick Lane Music Hall founder Vincent Hayes, who takes on the role of Little Willy Prick. Vincent's career spans theatre, variety and television, including work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and as a warm-up performer on BBC's Top of the Pops. He was awarded an MBE in 2013 for services to British Music Hall.

The production follows the venue's recognition at the 2025 UK Pantomime Awards, where it received a Special Recognition Award for Pantomime History, Tradition and Heritage.

Vincent Hayes, founder of Brick Lane Music Hall, said, 'When we opened Brick Lane Music Hall in 1992, I never believed that 35 years later we'd still be welcoming audiences to enjoy the wonderful traditions of British Music Hall. Pantomime has always been a huge part of what we do, and it's fantastic to see how it's continued to evolve while keeping that same spirit of laughter, music and entertainment. To celebrate our 35th anniversary with a new production of Sleeping Beauty, and to still be in it is a real joy .

About the Cast and Creative Team

The cast brings together returning Brick Lane Music Hall favourites and experienced pantomime performers. Josh Benson, twice nominated for Best Comic at the UK Pantomime Awards, plays Big Billy Prick, while Andrew Robley, winner of the BBC's Search for a Star, returns as Nanny Fanny Prick.

Lucy Reed, whose career includes leading roles in more than 20 pantomimes and tours across the UK and internationally, plays Princess Rose. Hayley-Jo Whitney, whose credits include Jackie: The Musical, Succession and The Harry Hill Movie, returns to Brick Lane Music Hall as the villainous Carabooze.

The cast also features Charlotte Fage as Fairy Fickle, following her appearance as Poison Ivy in Jack and His Giant Stalk; Samantha McNeil as Rosie, whose credits include Footloose at the Edinburgh Fringe; and Jack Pallister as Prince Ben of Dover, whose work includes Jack and the Beanstalk at the Lyric Hammersmith and Cinderella: The Ballet at Sadler's Wells. Pallister, recipient of the 2024 Carl Alan Award for Theatre Choreography, also provides the production's lyrics.

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