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Stage and screen star Brian Conley will join the UK tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical when the show plays Opera House Manchester (13 July – 21 August 2027), returning to the role of Doc Brown which he previously played to great acclaim in the West End. He stars alongside Australian talent Axel Duffy as Marty McFly.

Brian Conley said: “It's always a pleasure to entertain audiences in this fantastic city, and I'm really looking forward to sharing the magic of BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical with everyone. Whether you're experiencing the show for the first time or coming back for more, get ready for an unforgettable night packed with spectacular moments, plenty of laughs and, of course, 1.21 gigawatts of fun! I can't wait to fire up the DeLorean in Manchester. Great Scott!”

Brian Conley is no stranger to the role, having starred as Doc Brown in BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. His many other West End credits include Franklin Hart in 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Edna Turnblad in Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, the title role in Jolson at the Victoria Palace, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award, and Bill in Me and My Girl at the Adelphi Theatre. His touring credits include the title role in Barnum and Fagin in Oliver!

Brian's TV credits include An Audience with Brian Conley, The Grimleys and The Brian Conley Show, as well as appearing a record eight times on The Royal Variety Performance. Most recently he was on screen as Tom 'Rocky' Cotton in BBC's EastEnders.

The company is completed by James Oliver as George McFly, Danielle Rose as Lorraine Baines, Brandon Lee Sears as Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Toby Shellard as Biff Tannen, Tash Bacarese-Hamilton as Jennifer Parker, Rhys Owen as Strickland, Katrina Stenning as Linda McFly, Blake Jordan as Dave McFly, Chloe Bell, Nicole Carlisle, Tilly Ducker, Rebecca French, Tia Gyngell, Kai Harris, Katie Hutton, Keir Hylands, Arthur Janes, Stephen Lewis-Johnston, Zachary Miller, George Olney, Trézel Sergeant and Lashane Williams.

At selected performances, Arthur Janes will play the role of Marty McFly.

BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical is a global success, with productions currently running in Japan, Germany, and aboard Royal Caribbean Cruises, with a French production to follow. The show recently completed a two-year tour of North America, alongside acclaimed runs in Sydney and on Broadway and has now been seen by over 5.5 million people worldwide, so far. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical played its final performance in London's West End on Sunday 12 April 2026 after five years at the Adelphi Theatre, where it broke box office records and was seen by over 2.3 million people.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE the Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – last year marked the 40th anniversary of the film's release. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

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