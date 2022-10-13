Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bowie Experience To Appear At The Adelphi Theatre in 2023

Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 October at 10am.

Oct. 13, 2022  

MRC Presents has announced that Bowie Experience, its highly successful touring theatre show, will play London's historic Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 28 February 2023. Tickets go on sale on Friday 14 October at 10am.

The announcement marks an impressive 12 months for the production. Following the enforced closure of entertainment venues in 2020 due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the show returned in September 2021 complete with a new principal singer as Oliver Slee joined the cast. With Oliver putting his own stamp on the role of the iconic David Bowie, the revamped production - which also now boasts striking new branding - has sold over 20,000 tickets since returning to theatres.

MRC Presents Director, Chris Jenkins said: "We're delighted to be bringing Bowie Experience to the Adelphi Theatre, a venue with such a rich history. It's been an exciting year bringing the show back to theatres and Ollie has brought a fresh energy to the role. Wherever we take the show, from hometown Bournemouth to Aberdeen, the audience reception is always incredible. The production continues to go from strength to strength and we're very much looking forward to showcasing what we do on the West End."

Oliver added: "I'm so excited that Bowie Experience is not only getting its West End debut, but that we get to do it at the iconic Adelphi Theatre. We love this show and can't wait to bring it to the West End!"

Tickets will be available to book from 10am on Friday 14 October via www.lwtheatres.co.uk

For more information about Bowie Experience visit www.bowieexperience.com


