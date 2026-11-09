Blackpool Grand Theatre Reopens Refurbished Gallery With 216 New Seats and Restored Auditorium

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CEO Adam Knight and the whole team at Blackpool Grand Theatre have unveiled the transformation of its historic Gallery following a major refurbishment project, restoring an important part of the Grade II* listed building while delivering a more comfortable and welcoming experience for audiences.

The project was made possible with support from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, which contributed £250,000, and the Friends of the Grand, who contributed £50,000. Work began in August 2026 and was completed in October 2026.

The refurbishment marks the completion of a long-awaited ambition to improve the Gallery, which accounts for almost a third of the theatre's total seating capacity. During the auditorium restoration in 2002, plans to improve the Gallery were unable to go ahead due to a lack of funding. A temporary solution was introduced, with cushioned pads added to the original wooden benches. These remained in place for more than two decades, offering cramped seating without backs or armrests and making the Gallery an increasingly unpopular choice for audiences.

With audience expectations and demand for comfort and accessibility changing, the theatre recognised the need to bring this neglected area back to life. The project has seen the 301 original bench seats replaced with 216 individual seats, each with a back and armrests, significantly improving comfort and the overall audience experience.

The refurbishment has been carefully designed to respect the Gallery's original character and the work of celebrated Victorian theatre architect Frank Matcham. Original tiering, handrails and sightlines have been restored, while carpets have been removed to reveal the floorboards beneath, which have been stained and varnished to reflect their original appearance.

Alongside the seating improvements, the auditorium stairs have been rebuilt to reflect the reduced number of seating tiers, while walkways have been widened to meet current safety standards. Demountable seating has also been installed in the slips, which can be removed to create wheelchair spaces when lift access becomes available as part of a future phase of the theatre's wider Masterplan.

The project has also brought the Gallery Bar back into use after being closed for ten years. The space has been completely refurbished and reopened, providing audiences with a renewed place to enjoy refreshments before performances and during intervals. Its history has also informed the approach to the space: when the theatre first opened, the Gallery Bar would have operated as a Temperance Bar, reflecting the social attitudes of the time and the separate facilities provided for different classes of audience.

Environmental considerations have been built into the refurbishment, with original materials being retained and repurposed. A significant quantity of the Gallery's original floorboards has been removed and given a new lease of life as kickboards and the countertop within the refurbished Gallery Bar.

The Gallery refurbishment forms the second major phase of Blackpool Grand Theatre's ongoing Masterplan to protect and improve the historic building. Over the past two years, the theatre has also completed a £500,000 programme of external repairs, supported by Arts Council England. This work included cleaning the stonework, repointing brickwork, replacing rainwater goods, reroofing the main offices and restoring the Grand's original illuminated sign.

The next phase of the Masterplan will focus on incorporating the row of shops along the Church Street side of the theatre and creating a new café-bar, with lift access to all levels of the auditorium. Further accessibility improvements are planned, including stage-level dressing rooms, a publicly accessible Changing Places facility and step-free access to auditorium levels, with carefully designed ramp access to the Stalls.

The Gallery's reopening represents an important step in ensuring that Blackpool Grand Theatre can continue to evolve as a Working Theatre for modern audiences, while safeguarding the architectural details and heritage that have made it one of the country's most important historic venues.

Having welcomed audiences since 1894, The Grand is continuing to invest in its future, ensuring that more than 130 years of theatrical history can be enjoyed by generations to come.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming