Black Bat Productions Presents NINES
Playing at the award-winning Canal Café Theatre, Nines builds on Black Bat's reputation for original writing and staging stylish, genre-shifting theatre.
Following the critically acclaimed "Press", writer/director Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller returns with a gripping new play "Nines" will be playing 23, 24, and 26 November at London's Canal Café Theatre.
It's 1966, and the editors of the world's leading fashion magazine have travelled to the American South to scout for talent. Bright young model Penelope White arrives backstage at the show to meet her new designers Trace Marquand and Nestor Howell. As she becomes acquainted with the pair, she is impressed by their eye for design, but something about them seems strange. How do the two know each other? Why is Nestor so reluctant to face the press? And why does his name sound so dang familiar?
Fresh from his nomination for the prestigious George Devine Playwriting Award, Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller has written Nines as an exploration of how social attitudes in time and geography have changed since the swinging 60s, while others remain painfully alive today. Nines follows Black Bat Productions' recent successes, including Chagos 1971, Fear of Roses, and Press, which has enjoyed a number of critically acclaimed runs across the UK since its premiere in 2021.
Playing at the award-winning Canal Café Theatre, Nines builds on Black Bat's reputation for original writing and staging stylish, genre-shifting theatre which is unafraid to pose challenging questions to its audiences.
3 PERFORMANCES ONLY:
Wednesday 23rd November @ 7:30pm
Thursday 24th November @ 7:30pm
Saturday 26th November @ 7:30pm
Running time: Approx 60 minutes.
Age recommendation: Ages 12+
Canal Café Theatre - Delamere Terrace, Little Venice, London, W2 6ND.
Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207964®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcanalcafetheatre.com%2Four-shows%2Fnines%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
020 7289 6054
Tickets: £9/£10 (+ £1.50 booking fee)
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
November 7, 2022
The Watford Palace Theatre panto has been bringing Christmas cheer to audiences since 1908 (oh yes it has!), this year reuniting the team behind last year's smash hit Dick Whittington and His Cat.
Double Your Donation To Nottingham Playhouse In Big Give Christmas Challenge
November 7, 2022
The countdown to Christmas has begun and with it comes the launch of Nottingham Playhouse's new appeal, which aims to raise £22,500 in one week. T
Cast and Creatives Announced For HEY DUGGEE The Live Theatre Show
November 7, 2022
The full cast and the creative team for the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show has been revealed as the show prepares for its world premiere next month.
Tom Ward Embarks On First UK Tour This Year
November 7, 2022
Fresh from his celebrated debut appearance on BBC's Live at the Apollo and a smash hit, critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe, Tom Ward embarks on his first UK tour. His favourite themes are all here: love, music, living in a house...But now he's venturing out beyond his beloved suburbs to take on the planet, mental health & gender politics.
Dudley Zoo and Castle Continue To Help Make Grand Theatre A Roaring Success
November 7, 2022
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and Dudley Zoo & Castle announced a continuation to a partnership that sees two family-friendly attractions unite – the popular 85 year-old zoo and the annual family pantomime - a tradition that spans 128 years at the theatre.