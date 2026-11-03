Birmingham Improv Festival to Return for Sixth Edition With Fifteen Troupes at MAC

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Birmingham Improv Festival will return to Birmingham for its 6th edition from Wednesday 4th November to Sunday 8th November with a truly spectacular line up of the best Improv Troupes from Sweden, Portugal, the USA, Australia, Bulgaria, Birmingham, across the UK & beyond.

Birmingham Improv Festival will be host to a phenomenal fifteen Improv Troupes at its trusted venue partner MAC (Midlands Arts Centre), a hub for the creative arts, where Jon Trevor, Festival Director has put on multiple improv courses, events and festivals with great success.

The five-day festival features international and UK-based acts including 20 Workshops, 12 Shows, and1 Jam with free Pizza.

BIF26 brings you workshops from teachers from the UK, Europe and USA, including 3 workshops from Joe Bill, 2 workshops from teacher Inbal Lori, a musical improv workshop from Showstoppers' Lucy Trodd, and 2 workshops from Chris Mead (of The Pretend Company).

Shows include 'A Really Good Improv Show' from Chicago's award-winning SAND, 'Groundhog' with a premier league from London's acclaimed FA, 'Seen' by Bulgaria's dream team Shizi, 'MonoPolarised' by home team duo (Birmingham improv's Godfather) Jon Trevor and (improviser / AuDHD Standup) Stags Woodward, and an insane romp with Swedish team Teater Prego with 'Improvised Bergman' which has to be seen to be believed

Jon Trevor Festival Director and respected improv artist said, 'I am delighted to announce that the festival is back for its 6th year! Delivering five days of the finest improv comedy, along with some smatterings of musical and more theatrical improv to boot! Showcasing teams that are both local to Birmingham as well as worldwide. If you've seen improv before, you'll know what a treat this is, and if you have never experienced it, come and give it a try - there's something so magical and special about seeing a performance that is completely made up from one small suggestion, that then evolves into what feels like a fully written and produced show. We are so pleased that our venue partner, the MAC (Midlands Arts Centre) continues to support and promote this wonderful art form.'

Jon Trevor, Festival Director, has been running it for several years to great success, not to mention his tireless work in the Birmingham improv scene throughout the rest of the year.

This year he has brought on a couple of extra people to help, including Stags Woodward, a proud Brummie AuDHD (diagnosed with both autism & ADHD) comedian and improviser, who says "Improv has been incredibly important to me in so many ways, and the community itself is so supportive and inclusive. It's an amazing artform and has been a revelation not only for me but for many neurodivergent performers. I have performed all over the place, from Bulgaria, to Oslo, to a regular run at the Edinburgh Festival, but it's a real joy to be able to bring it back to my roots and the fabulous people of Birmingham to spread the word.

One of the lovely aspects of improv which differentiates it from stand-up and most other artforms is the community aspect. Unlike stand-up, improv festivals are always accompanied by workshops and connections to regular classes. Anybody who wants to try their hand and learn some improv skills takes part, and because of that, wherever there is improv, there's always a lovely inclusive improv community growing. As someone who'd previously been a stand-up comedian running shows at the Edinburgh Festival for many years, I think that's what I love most about it."

Also, on board this year is Josie Ettrick-Hogg, Scottish character comedian and improviser:

"Going from being a stand-up character comedian to improv has been an amazing journey. Letting go of the safety net of scripted material and stepping out into the unknown, felt like a big leap at the time, but actually the other performers have always got your back, and the audiences are so appreciative when they know that everything is made up on the spot. Essentially, we're the writer, director, actor all rolled into one, and it's all performed in real time. Audiences love that and it's such a thrill to hear their response when an idea they shouted out 30 seconds before, becomes a fully blown sketch before their very eyes."

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming