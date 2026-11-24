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Birmingham Hippodrome is seeking to raise £80,000 to support its flagship learning programme for 30,000 young people. For 10 years, Birmingham Hippodrome has provided year-round creative learning programmes in schools and colleges across Birmingham, reaching hundreds of thousands of young people.

The Hippodrome Education Network (HEN) works with 30,00 young people in over 20 partner schools and colleges every year, including primary, secondary and SEN. Throughout term time, the schools receive a trained Learning Artist practitioner from the Hippodrome who leads performing arts based sessions, bringing creativity to the curriculum.

Schools also receive subsidised tickets to world-class shows at the Hippodrome and opportunities to connect to outdoor festivals, work experience and skills development programmes.

Birmingham Hippodrome is participating in The Big Give Christmas Challenge, the UK's biggest collaborative match-funding campaign. Every donation made online between midday Tuesday 1 December and midday Tuesday 8 December will be doubled thanks to support from the Hippodrome's Big Give Champion, The Swann Foundation.

The Funds Raised Will Help:

Build the vital skills young people need to thrive in work and life, including problem-solving, concentration, critical thinking, collaboration and communication through enhanced creative experiences in and beyond school or college

Improve mental health and wellbeing for young people in Birmingham using creative learning to build confidence, optimism and social equity where need is greatest

Raise in-school performance above regional West Midlands averages, helping to improve key academic scores through learning environments which feature more regular access and connections to the arts because of HEN

Deepen creative engagement and arts participation through experiencing exceptional world-class productions at Birmingham Hippodrome, participation in performance showcases with live audiences, and creative workshops with trained Learning Artists

Secure HEN's future for the next 10 years, sustaining vital arts intervention for the region's young people, helping to develop their potential while directly fostering a more creative West Midlands

Judith Greenburgh, Head of Fundraising and Development at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “Birmingham faces severe social and economic pressure. Vital arts funding has been severely reduced. 80% of our HEN schools are in the UK's 10% most deprived areas.

Evidence shows that the arts have a positive impact on young people. We passionately believe in live performance's power to build confidence, skills and resilience, fire imaginations and change lives. We want to continue providing those opportunities to the young people of our region for another 10 years and more.

Your donation, which will be doubled by the Big Give will enable us to continue providing over 30,000 young people a year with transformative access to the arts, improving wellbeing, building skills, confidence and memories that will last a lifetime.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge 2026 launches at midday on Tuesday 1 December, and closes midday on Tuesday 8 December. Find out more and donate here. https://donate.biggive.org/campaign/a05WS00000FyZv7YAF

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