Beyond Borders to Present RUNAWAY at Edinburgh and Camden Fringe This Summer

"20 years old, holding a suitcase in one hand and plenty of issues in the other, I convinced myself a change of scenery, people, job, house, friends, lifestyle, currency, time zone and a language will solve all of them at once."

Beyond Borders will present their debut play Runaway, a semi-biographical story wrapped in a generous coat of unapologetic humour, exploring themes of home, belonging and finding your identity as a foreigner in a big city. It's a play about endless searching for the place that feels right. That feels like home. About racing towards the future and running away from the past, until you cannot run anymore and all you are left with is the present. A train station. And a train to Brixton.

Writer Zuzana Spacirova says, "Runaway is inspired by my own experiences and expectations of moving abroad. The excitement of it. The confusion of it. The loneliness and emptiness of it. The longing to belong. Somewhere. To someone. Stumbling through your 20s, but keeping your head up and moving forward, even though you feel like you're just pacing on one spot and your life is slipping through your fingertips. Watching other people's life fall into place while yours is falling apart. So you open a bottle of wine and make some bad decisions, to make the ride worth a while."

Runaway is for all of the lunatics out there, the believers, the outsiders, the risk takers, the confused ones, the lost ones, the weirdos, the dreamers. The ones that don't fit in and aren't trying to.

Written and performed by Zuzana Spacirova

Directed by Oettie Devriese

Website, tickets and social media: Click Here

Dates

Edinburgh Fringe, TheSpace @ Surgeons Hall - 4th - 26th August @ 8:05pm

Camden Fringe, Rosemary Branch Theatre - 31st July - 1st August @ 7:30pm

Previews: Drayton Arms - 29th June- 1st July @ 7pm/9pm

Duration: 55min