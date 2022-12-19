Bernie Sanders Will Appear Live at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in February

In a London exclusive event, the Southbank Centre in collaboration with Penguin Press presents Bernie Sanders: It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism, which will see Senator Bernie Sanders in conversation about his highly anticipated new book of the same name. The event on Thursday 23 February, 8pm GMT is part of the 2023 Spring Literature Season at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall.

Ted Hodgkinson, Head of Literature and Spoken Word, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Senator Bernie Sanders to the Southbank Centre for what promises to be a momentous encounter with one of the most consequential and outspoken figures in contemporary politics. Following a succession of exclusive appearances in our literature programme over recent years, this is a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the defining characters of the American political scene as he launches a book that distils his thinking on the burning issues of our times. Whatever your political persuasion, it is not to be missed."

It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism

In the book Bernie Sanders takes on the 1% of the richest people in the world and speaks blunt truths about a system that is fuelled by uncontrolled greed, and rigged against ordinary people. He asks 'How can we accept an economic order that allows three billionaires to control more wealth than the bottom half of our society? 'How can we accept a political system that allows the super-rich to buy elections and politicians? 'How can we accept an energy system that rewards the fossil fuel corporations causing the climate crisis? Bernie Sanders states 'We must demand fundamental economic and political change. This is where the path forward begins.'

It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism presents a vision of what would be possible if a political revolution took place, if we would finally recognise that economic rights are human rights, and work to create a society that provides them.

The exclusive event will take place at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall, which seats just over 2700 people. Bernie Sanders joins a host of high profile names who have launched their books at the venue in recent years including Tom Hanks, Paul McCartney, Michelle Obama and Greta Thunberg. Bernie Sanders' event is part of the Southbank Centre's 2023 Spring Literature Season which includes a stellar lineup of authors, activists, poets and politicians including Bret Easton Ellis, Han Kang and Leïla Slimani. For more information please see the Spring season press release here.

Tickets for Bernie Sanders: It's OK To Be Angry About Capitalism go on sale to the Southbank Centre's Members at 10am on Tuesday 20 December and on general sale at 10am on Wednesday 21 December. Ticket prices are £15, £25, £35 and £52. The top price band includes a copy of the book at the discounted price of £16.99 (RRP £20.00).