Belgrade Theatre to Join National Theatre Nationwide to Expand Youth Creative Opportunities

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Young people across Coventry will benefit from a major new investment in theatre, creativity and skills as the Belgrade Theatre joins a landmark national partnership designed to create opportunities for more than 100,000 young people across England.

Announced by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, National Theatre Nationwide will see The National Theatre work with 12 leading theatres across all nine English regions to deliver performances, youth projects, skills training and creative opportunities in local communities.

The Belgrade Theatre is one of the partner venues selected to help deliver the programme, which will unlock a total investment of £27 million over the next four years. The funding forms part of the government's Every Child Can programme, aimed at helping to break down barriers to opportunity by funding activities and facilities that young people might otherwise struggle to access.

At a time when many families continue to face cost-of-living pressures, the partnership aims to make theatre more affordable, accessible and relevant to young people, while helping them develop confidence, build skills and explore potential careers both within and beyond the creative industries.

In Coventry, the programme will build on the Belgrade Theatre's longstanding commitment to working with schools, young people and communities across the city. Through National Theatre Nationwide, local young people will have access to workshops, training opportunities, youth-led creative projects and new pathways into employment and further education.

These enrichment activities will wrap around National Theatre touring productions, the first of which, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice comes to the Belgrade Theatre between 16-20 February 2027.

The announcement follows the recent visit of The National Theatre's Bacchae schools tour to Coventry, which brought professional theatre directly into local schools and demonstrated the impact that high-quality arts experiences can have on young people's confidence, creativity and aspirations.

National Theatre Nationwide will deliver:

New audiences: Targeted subsidised tickets will give 16,000 young people the chance to see world-class National Theatre productions at their local venues.

Career pathways: Skills demonstrations before and after performances will introduce young people to the practical expertise behind a production, while workshops led by skilled technical staff will bring hands-on learning directly into schools. A Skills Roadshow will also reach young people in areas without theatres, taking opportunities to discover theatre-making beyond the places where performances happen.

Youth enrichment: A new music theatre programme for 14–18-year-olds, artists, industry experts and emerging creatives in each region will work directly with schools and youth groups to co-create new music theatre inspired, devised, produced and performed by young people. Local emerging writers will be commissioned to create storylines and plot arcs, which will then be used as the basis for a new company of young artists to devise, choreograph, design and compose - developing a canon of new work and amplifying young people's voices and opinions through theatre.

Youth voice: Young people will help shape the programme itself. Ten new jobs for Youth Managers outside London and a new Nationwide Youth Council will help ensure they have a direct say in design, development and delivery of the programme.

Skills training: Training courses will lay the groundwork for qualifications, helping young people explore routes towards future careers.

National tours: One major National Theatre main stage production will now tour annually, directly from The National Theatre to partner venues: giving audiences immediate access to the shows with the original cast.

Tours for schools: Five National Theatre schools tours over four years will bring high-quality theatre directly to 45,000 young people from 400 primary and secondary schools in underserved areas across England.

Youth theatre programmes: Through Connections, our annual nationwide youth theatre festival, 20,000 young people will have the opportunity to act, direct and work backstage, discovering the many ways they can be part of making theatre. And New Views, our annual playwriting programme, will inspire 6,000 young playwrights to tell their stories in new ways.

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