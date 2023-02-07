Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Becks Turner & G&T Theatre Present MELONADE At Vault Festival 2023

A rigged and raucous game show about dyslexia and the education system playing at Vault Festival

Feb. 07, 2023  
If 1 in 10 people in the UK have some form of dyslexia, and 80% of students are going undiagnosed in schools, how many kids are being cheated out of a proper education? This juicy game-show puts our education system to the test and asks why neurodiversity is so often branded as a weakness, when it could be our biggest strength! Melonade is a fun, fierce and full-of-glitter show that tears apart the legacy of Conservative MP, Michael Gove's laughable education policies and celebrates the fact that no two brains are the same.

Becks is dyslexic, dyspraxic and has dyscalculia. She struggled throughout her time in education and as a result, this impacted her self-esteem. Meloande was born out of a need to start a conversation about neurodiversity and the education system.

Melonade addresses the issue of the arts being labelled as 'soft subjects' and how creative learning is crucial to the development of students' education. This show has resonated with a large variety of artists such as Silent Faces, Matt Tedford (Maggie Thatcher Queen of Soho) and fellow neurodiverse artist, Vijay Patel who have all helped Becks in the development of Melonade.

G&T Theatre is a duo act from two theatre makers, Adam Gregory and Becks Turner. They work to create interactive, cabaret style, game theatre. Their work is political and socially engaged, using comedy and silliness to make serious points.

Melonade was presented as a work-in-progress at Camden People's Theatre to a sell out audience as part of Sprint Festival 2018. Melonade has been performed at several scratch nights such as Xnthony's Werk in Progress at The Glory and Live Art Club at VFD. With snippets being shown at Duckie (RVT) and All Points East In The Community. Melonade was programmed to preview at Vault Festival in March 2020, but due to the pandemic was cancelled. Part of Vault's Lost Week, the show was to return for Vault Festival 2022 and is finally taking the stage at Vault Festival 2023.

Melonade

Company G&T Theatre

Venue Vault Festival, Leake St, London SE1 7NN

Date Tue 14 - Fr 17 Mar 2023

Time 20.00

Duration 1 hour

Event link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223557®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fevents%2Fmelonade%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




