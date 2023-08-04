BROTIPO Farewell Tour Starts at Fringe in International Clown Week

Performances run through 27 August.

Aug. 04, 2023

A clown show that has delighted adults and children from Mexico to China begins its international farewell tour at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. 

Brotipo, by Quebec-based multiple international award-winners Les Foutoukours, is a laughter-filled celebration of life, friendship and the joy of being together. 

The show starts during International Clown Week (1 to 7 August) and is a great way to celebrate the happiness they bring. 

Brotipo is joyous, with bright costumes, fabulous tricks, superb acrobatics – plus singing and dancing. Brotipo follows what happens when two clown friends plan to put on a show but Dede goes off the idea – can Tibeh get him to change his mind? 

The show is full of fun and follows the clowns through the ups and downs of their relationship – and the even bigger ups and downs of their handstands, diabolo displays and balancing acts. 

But there’s one thing that the show’s creators and performers, Rémi Jacques (Tibeh) and Jean-Félix Bélanger (Dede), are very serious about and that’s circus clown tradition. 

Les Foutoukours bring the spirit of the Big Top to smaller, more intimate venues as part of their mission to remind audiences of the delight of traditional circus clowns. 

Rémi said: “We have been taking this show round the world since 2015 and it is wonderful to be back in Edinburgh again for the start of its farewell tour. 

“The idea behind it was always very simple – to celebrate life and friendship with the amazing circus clown show, a show that delights in the pleasure of being together. 

“We have been working with clown arts for 25 years now, and have done a great deal of research on its history, impact, its different genres and origins. And the circus clown is such a wonderful thing, a figure who finds joy in the face of sorrow, truth amidst the lies and makes us laugh at our human foolishness. 

“It is sad the way this has been damaged by the use of the clown in horror movies in recent years. One of our aims is to undo the fear that has now gown up and let people fall in love with the circus clown once more.”  

Brotipo is a festival favourite around the world having toured 18 countries from France, Germany and Italy to Mexico and China and won eight public choice awards since 2015. 

  • Venue: Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo (Venue 3) 
  • Time: 13:30 
  • Dates: 3 August preview. 4-13, 15-20, 22-27 August 
  • Duration: 60 minutes  
  • Ticket prices: Full £12.50 and £11.50 concessions   
  • Advisory: Age 5+ (6 and older) 
  • Tickets https://tickets.edfringe.com 



